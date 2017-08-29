What Had Happened Was: 8/29/17

Game. Blouses.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander donated $4 million to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund started by Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Monday, the Rockets announced Alexander’s donation, which marks one of the latest contributions from the sports world to helping those affected by what is now classified as a tropical storm. New Rockets point guard Chris Paul also donated $50,000 to a fundraiser started by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, pushing the total amount of money raised by his campaign to $500,000. Watt has since increased his goal to $1 million, while the Texans and owner Bob McNair, the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft, and Major League Baseball and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter have all contributed to hurricane relief through donations.

started by Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Monday, the Rockets announced Alexander’s donation, which marks one of the latest contributions from the sports world to helping those affected by what is now classified as a tropical storm. New Rockets point guard Chris Paul also donated $50,000 to a fundraiser started by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, pushing the total amount of money raised by his campaign to $500,000. Watt has since increased his goal to $1 million, while the Texans and owner Bob McNair, the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft, and Major League Baseball and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter have all contributed to hurricane relief through donations. An NFL preseason game and college football season opener both relocated from Houston. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s preseason finale between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys has been moved from Houston’s NRG Stadium to Dallas’ AT&T Stadium. Saturday’s 2017 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between BYU and LSU, originally scheduled for NRG Stadium as well, will now be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s preseason finale between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys has been moved from Houston’s NRG Stadium to Dallas’ AT&T Stadium. Saturday’s 2017 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between BYU and LSU, originally scheduled for NRG Stadium as well, will now be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Cleveland Cavaliers canceled a planned $140 million renovation to Quicken Loans Arena. Eight months after a partnership was announced between the team, city and county to upgrade the 22-year-old building, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert “folded his cards and walked away following a months-long battle over financing and a vote that could result in a denial of Cleveland’s proposed support of the project,” as reported Monday by Cleveland.com’s Karen Farkas. The decision to pull back on the plan will reportedly cost the city of Cleveland millions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

Leslie Alexander & the #Rockets are contributing $4 million dollars to Mayor @SylvesterTurner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/3OOLm4CntD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

Top three tweets

1. REAL RECOGNIZE REAL!

Thanks so much @iamcardib I appreciate you supporting the movement and @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/rO1402j4Fp — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 28, 2017

2. WHOSE MANS IS THIS …

Russ look like a narc 😭 pic.twitter.com/6CTQxOgPXE — 🌚 (@blk_tray) August 27, 2017

3. OSCAR IS NOT A MEMBER OF THE MONEY TEAM

Oscar De La Hoya thought Mayweather-McGregor was a "fraud" and still thinks it's a "fraud." pic.twitter.com/7tbnSGlBmq — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 28, 2017

ICYMI

Behind the scenes: One year later, Steve @wyche89 reflects on breaking the Colin @Kaepernick7 story. https://t.co/Ek3JMLJd2Y — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 28, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 29, 1974, Moses Malone, a 6-foot-11 big man from Petersburg, Virginia, decided to forgo his four years of college basketball eligibility at the University of Maryland by signing a seven-year, $3 million contract with the ABA’s Utah Stars. The deal made Malone, who was then just 19 years old, the first player in history to make the jump to pro basketball straight out of high school.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

Video: #49ers Eric Reid on resuming national anthem protest pic.twitter.com/d3cBS3g8ii — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 28, 2017