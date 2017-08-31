What Had Happened Was: 8/31/17

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 03: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives past Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 3, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the 128-122. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Game. Blouses.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics (finally) reached an agreement to finalize the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade from last week, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin. Along with the assets from the original proposal, the Celtics will now also send the Cavaliers a 2020 second-round pick that it had received from the Miami Heat.

to finalize the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade from last week, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin. Along with the assets from the original proposal, the Celtics will now also send the Cavaliers a 2020 second-round pick that it had received from the Miami Heat. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told ESPN The Magazine writer Mina Kimes that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick “should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he’s not.” To suggest his unemployment is a manifestation of anything other than his national anthem protest last season would be “ignorant,” the two-time MVP added. Rodgers went on to discuss Kaepernick’s protest, the evolution of his understanding of social issues and more.

told ESPN The Magazine writer Mina Kimes that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick “should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he’s not.” To suggest his unemployment is a manifestation of anything other than his national anthem protest last season would be “ignorant,” the two-time MVP added. Rodgers went on to discuss Kaepernick’s protest, the evolution of his understanding of social issues and more. Frances Tiafoe was nearly able to upend tennis legend Rodger Federer. The 19-year-old American pushed the 19-time Grand Slam champion to five sets in the opening round of the US Open. Tiafoe took the first set, dropped the next two, won a commanding fourth set but ultimately fell short in the final frame. Federer, who is the oldest man to win a Grand Slam singles championship at 36, won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Top three tweets

1. KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

Steelers CB Joe Haden had bigger offers from other teams that he turned down because he wanted Pittsburgh. Haden a Steeler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

2. SHOOK ONES

3. WHERE’S TWITTERKD AT?!

Who's your Summer MVP? 😉 pic.twitter.com/xqWeXSr9H2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 30, 2017

ICYMI

#OTD in 1997, a WNBA dynasty was bornhttps://t.co/BT35k0XGOe — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 30, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Aug. 31, 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and his son Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son pair to play in the same game when the duo both appeared for the Seattle Mariners in a game against the Kansas City Royals. Griffey Sr. had just been released by the Cincinnati Reds when Seattle manager Jim Lefebvre picked up the 40-year-old free agent. Against the Royals, Griffey Sr. batted No. 2 while Griffey Jr., 20 years old at the time, batted right behind him in the rotation. Both men singled in the bottom of the first inning, and both eventually scored as well.

Picture-perfect

I talked to the artist behind the Colin Kaepernick mural in Atlanta, where we discussed the inspiration behind it https://t.co/PHu6lpE32S pic.twitter.com/ShMc7KzjM1 — HLJ (@harrylylesjr) August 30, 2017