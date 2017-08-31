Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 8/31/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 03: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives past Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 3, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the 128-122. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    By @InstantRHIplay

    Game. Blouses.

    Top three tweets

    1. KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

    2. SHOOK ONES

    3. WHERE’S TWITTERKD AT?!

    ICYMI

    On this day in sports history

    On Aug. 31, 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and his son Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son pair to play in the same game when the duo both appeared for the Seattle Mariners in a game against the Kansas City Royals. Griffey Sr. had just been released by the Cincinnati Reds when Seattle manager Jim Lefebvre picked up the 40-year-old free agent. Against the Royals, Griffey Sr. batted No. 2 while Griffey Jr., 20 years old at the time, batted right behind him in the rotation. Both men singled in the bottom of the first inning, and both eventually scored as well.

    Picture-perfect

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers Isaiah Thomas Kyrie Irving NBA View All US Open What Had Happened Was