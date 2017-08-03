Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 8/3/17
- Michael Jordan ranks Kobe Bryant over LeBron James in the best-of-all-time conversation. While speaking to campers at his Flight School in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, His Airness explained that in his mind Bryant’s five championship rings still place him ahead of James, who’s won three titles. Back in 2013, when the ring count was five to one in the Black Mamba’s favor, Jordan ranked Bryant over James for the same reason. What both Bryant and James have in common is their chase of Jordan’s six career championships and greatest of all time status.
- Carmelo Anthony receives medal of honor from Baltimore. On Wednesday, the NBA superstar accepted the award from Mayor Catherine E. Pugh for his contributions to the city that he grew up in. Anthony said that the medal was more important to him than an Olympic gold medal, which he won in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Meanwhile, on the court, Anthony said his future with the New York Knicks is uncertain, claiming he’s “at peace” with the situation though he’s yet to meet with the team this offseason.
- Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is reportedly hesitant to sign Colin Kaepernick. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome are both in support of signing the free-agent quarterback to fill the team’s void left by starter Joe Flacco’s back injury. However, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, they’ve encountered pushback from Bisciotti, even though Newsome has denied the reports. “Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong,” Newsome said in a statement.
ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY
On Aug. 3, 1936, at the Summer Olympics in Berlin, African-American sprinter Jesse Owens won the 100-meter dash in front of German dictator Adolf Hitler, who asserted that no dark-skinned person could athletically match the white “Aryan master race.” Owens debunked Hitler’s theory at the Olympics to the tune of four gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters, the 400-meter relay and the long jump.