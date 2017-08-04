Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 8/4/17
- The Miami Dolphins may have lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the season after he went down with a knee injury during practice on Thursday morning. Early in the day, it was believed to be only a six- to eight-week injury, but as the day wore on, reports came out that Tannehill may need season-ending surgery. This prompted calls for the Dolphins to call up former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
- Another day, another NFL defensive back calling out the NFL for Kaepernick still remaining unsigned. A day after Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was quoted for saying, “It’s about, ‘Boy, stay in your place‘ ” when it comes to Kaepernick, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said team owners who refuse or are reluctant to sign the former Super Bowl quarterback are “cowards.”
- For the third consecutive year, Overseas Elite is The Basketball Tournament champion. The team defeated Team Challenge ALS on Thursday night, 86-83, in Baltimore. Overseas Elite was led by former Arizona Wildcats guard Kyle Fogg, who dropped 29 points to help the victors take home the $2 million prize. Over the last three years, Overseas Elite has earned approximately $5 million from the tournament.
- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is good at golf, too. The two-time MVP shot 4-over 74 during the first round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic, finishing the day tied for 142nd place. Curry heads into Friday’s second round 11 strokes behind leader Nicholas Thompson.
ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY
On Aug. 4, 1984, American sprinter Carl Lewis won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics, running a time of 9.99 seconds and breaking the Olympic record for margin of victory (0.20 seconds). Lewis would go on to win three more golds in Los Angeles, which eventually translated into a track and field-record nine career gold medals by 1996.