What Had Happened Was: 8/7/17

Usain Bolt reacts after the Men’s 100m final during day two of the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 5, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Usain Bolt did not win the 100-meter dash at the world championships . You read that sentence right: Bolt didn’t take gold in a track event. In fact, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist (9.95 seconds) was not only usurped by American Justin Gatlin (9.92), but he was also beaten by Gatlin’s countryman Christian Coleman (9.94) and finished third in the event. Since 2008, when Bolt won his first Olympic gold medal, nobody has been able to outrun the world’s fastest man at the Olympics or world championships.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez, who tore his left rotator cuff, injured his labrum and dislocated his biceps tendon in a Jan. 28 car crash, hit a walk-off home run in the 12th inning of the Pirates' 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Rodriguez, who underwent surgery in February, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Doc Rivers no longer has a job in the Los Angeles Clippers' front office, the team announced Friday. Rivers, the former president of basketball operations, will continue to coach the team and will now work with general manager Dave Wohl and Lawrence Frank, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations.

Sloane Stephens made it all the way to the Citi Open women's doubles finals with partner Eugenie Bouchard of Canada. The unseeded pair defeated the top-seeded doubles team, Sania Mirza and Monica Niculescu, in dramatic fashion in the semifinals, but Stephens and Bouchard fell to second-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Renata Voracova (6-3, 6-2) in the final. Stephens is just getting back into tennis after a year off because of a foot injury she suffered at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The fastest 100m times ever. Those caught doping struck out in red. pic.twitter.com/gBGmj9VwLr — Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) August 5, 2017

Her:"na I can talk and play at the sa-AND ONEEE!! aye Ima call you back" https://t.co/5wkRYo247y — ⒸⒽⓇⒾⓈ ⒽⒾⓁⓉⓄⓃ (@LudaChris_) August 3, 2017

WNBA confirmed for NBA Live 18 pic.twitter.com/eOdqOMmvyG — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 3, 2017

She got that Le'Veon Bell hesitation pic.twitter.com/VgZW8Zq98F — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 5, 2017

A century of black tennis excellence: American Tennis Association champions through the years.https://t.co/xwTdVBs0nU — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 5, 2017

On Aug. 7, 2007, San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds broke legendary slugger Hank Aaron’s career home run record by hitting his 756th homer. Facing a full count versus Washington Nationals southpaw Mike Bacsik in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bonds blasted a shot into center field of AT&T Park, besting a record Aaron had set 33 years before that with the Milwaukee Brewers. Bonds retired at the end of the 2007 season, ending his career with 762 home runs.

Serena Williams Baby Shower 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/L1awKjWq3Z — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 5, 2017