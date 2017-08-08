What Had Happened Was: 8/8/17

Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork (75) looks up at the scoreboard during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on December 11, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Vince Wilfork announces NFL retirement … in a charcoal commercial. After 13 seasons, the former defensive tackle for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans called it quits in an ad for Kingsford Charcoal that he posted to Twitter. “No more cleats,” Wilfork says in the video. “I’m moving on to smoke meats, fellas.” Wilfork, a five-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro selection in 2012, will host a “farewell tailgate” on Sept. 7 before the New England Patriots’ regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHO HAS THE BETTER HAIR, THO?

Great to see my Brother @JColeNC I appreciate you not just talking about helping the people, but actually going out and doing the work! pic.twitter.com/CXDvC8Rykp — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2017

2. WHOA …

3. THE OCHO IS HERE!

Reminder: Time to take a nap. ESPNU becomes "ESPN8: The Ocho" at midnight, trampoline dodgeball at 4 a.m. pic.twitter.com/8Aumy2eaXy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 8, 2017

ICYMI

Blackballing of @Kaepernick7 is a growing NFL disgrace. Jay Cutler being employed got us thinking about collusion. https://t.co/tZTdjAs84w — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 7, 2017

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

On Aug. 8, 1992, at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, the U.S. men’s basketball team — known as the “Dream Team” — crushed Croatia, 117-85, to win gold in the first year the team’s roster consisted of NBA players. “It was like Elvis and the Beatles put together. Traveling with the Dream Team was like traveling with 12 rock stars. That’s all I can compare it to,” said head coach Chuck Daly of the squad that featured 11 Hall of Famers. Against Croatia in the championship game, seven American players scored in double figures: Michael Jordan (22), Charles Barkley (17), Patrick Ewing (15), Scottie Pippen (12), Chris Mullin (11), Magic Johnson (11) and Clyde Drexler (10).

PICTURE-PERFECT

High and tight. @NoahSyndergaard hurled a spear in his #GameOfThrones debut last night. pic.twitter.com/Shw01dyguU — New York Mets (@Mets) August 7, 2017