What Had Happened Was: 8/9/17

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

GAME. BLOUSES.

Floyd Mayweather, trying his best to sell his Aug. 26 boxing match against UFC fighter Conor McGregor , told ESPN that the mixed martial artist has a fighting chance because “I’m not the same fighter I was two years ago. I’m not the same fighter I was five years ago. I lost a step.” At the same time, Mayweather, who says he owes fans a good fight after the Manny Pacquiao debacle from 2015, still gives himself the upper hand: “I didn’t say I couldn’t fight. I just said I’m not the same Floyd Mayweather I once was.”

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis left the beginning of Tuesday's practice as a result of a "minor health issue," the Bengals announced. On Monday, Lewis was forced to ride a cart to and from practice because of an issue with his leg.

Michael Beasley, the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, signed a one-year deal with the New York Knicks for the veteran's minimum ($2,116,955), according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Beasley averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds and shot a career-high 54.5 percent from the field in 16 minutes per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. This is the sixth team the forward has played for over the past decade.

Senior Major League Baseball umpire Joe West learned the hard way that the league will not "hehe" and "keke" about jokes regarding players who complain a lot. West was just suspended for three games as a result of saying Texas Rangers infielder Adrian Beltre "is the worst complainer" of all the people he's called. Apparently, it comes across as West having a nonobjective view instead of him just making jest at a colleague.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YOU CAN PAY FOR SCHOOL, BUT YOU CAN’T BUY CLASS

Chill bro, play school pic.twitter.com/ZlJOhzTHcL — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) August 8, 2017

2. HE WASN’T READY!

Not a day goes by that i dont think about this Kobe dunk on Ben Wallace pic.twitter.com/aZfayccaFe — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) August 8, 2017

3. THAT’S A LOW BLOW

if rachel wanted a ring so bad she should've just joined the warriors like KD — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 8, 2017

ICYMI

ON THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

On Aug. 9, 2012, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt became the first person in history to win the 100- and 200-meter sprints in back-to-back Olympics. At the Olympic Stadium in London, the then-25-year-old first broke his own Olympic record in the 100 meters, cruising past the field in 9.63 seconds, and then took gold four days later in the 200, winning with a time of 19.32 seconds.

PICTURE-PERFECT

'What the 1992 Dream Team had on their feet' thread: pic.twitter.com/BnS9ccRdHm — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) August 8, 2017