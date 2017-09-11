Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 9/11/17
- Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in straight sets at the US Open on Saturday to win her first career Grand Slam singles title. After a year away from the game because of various ankle and lower leg ailments, Stephens returned to tennis in late July and entered the US Open unseeded. The 24-year-old joins Althea Gibson, Arthur Ashe, Yannick Noah, and Serena and Venus Williams as the only black people to win Grand Slam titles, all on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Gibson becoming the first black person to win the U.S. National Championships and on the 20th anniversary of Arthur Ashe Stadium opening. Stephens is the second unseeded woman in the Open era to win a major final.
- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry doesn’t know how there can be 64 other quarterbacks in the NFL better than Colin Kaepernick. He expressed as much confusion on his Instagram account when he posted #FreeKaep on top of a picture he took while attending the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Carolina Panthers … which San Francisco lost by 20 points. Kaepernick has been out of work since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March.
- Approximately 50 members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. marched in support of Kaepernick on Sunday before the Detroit Lions’ home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Kaepernick is a member of the black Greek-letter organization, and his fraternity brothers marched a mile from their Kappa House to Ford Field in downtown Detroit.
On this day in sports history
On Sept. 11, 1914, Tennessee blues musician W. C. Handy published his song “Saint Louis Blues.” More than 50 years later, when the National Hockey League expanded to St. Louis, team owners Sid Salomon Jr. and his son Sid Salomon III named their new franchise after Handy’s seminal hit. “St. Louis Blues” was one of the first blues songs to have mainstream success, being covered by several different popular artists of the time, including Louis Armstrong and Bessie Smith.