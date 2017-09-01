What Had Happened Was: 9/1/17

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFL preseason game between the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys on August 26, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Game. Blouses

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) filed a request to block any suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The temporary restraining order, submitted in the Eastern District of Texas, calls for courts to bar any suspension of Elliott upheld by NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson due to “a League-orchestrated conspiracy by senior NFL executives … to hide critical information — which would completely exonerate Elliott.” The NFLPA’s filing also deems the league’s appeal process to have been “fundamentally unfair” while referencing new facts that were presented at this week’s hearing that concluded Thursday. A source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that Elliott’s side will file more paperwork Friday.

LaMelo Ball became the first high school player in history with his own signature shoe. The 16-year-old younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball debuted his shoe — the MB1 — on his family's Big Baller Brand website at a retail price of $395. LaMelo, the No. 7 high school basketball player in the class of 2019, is already committed to play at UCLA, though his new shoes could affect his college eligibility. The NCAA doesn't allow athletes to profit from the sale of items bearing their name. LaMelo's outspoken father LaVar Ball, however, isn't worried. "Who cares? If he can't play, then he can't play. It doesn't mean he'll stop working out and getting better," LaVar Ball told ESPN.

No. 2 Ohio State defeated Indiana, 49-21, in the season opener to the 2017 college football team. After trailing 21-20 with 4:38 left in the third quarter, the Buckeyes pulled away with the victory led by quarterback J.T. Barrett, who completed 20 of 35 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns on the night, while also rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Barrett is now two touchdowns shy of tying former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees' Big Ten record (104) for career touchdowns.

top three tweets

1. BARTOLO COLON IS A GEM

OMG each of these is better than the last one: pic.twitter.com/G2EG3w6Lzu — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) August 31, 2017

2. PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

It's been awhile for UCONN pic.twitter.com/ndQD013k61 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 1, 2017

3. SOMEBODY CHECK HIS BIRTH CERTIFICATE

JT Barrett gotta be a cool 31 years old by now. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) September 1, 2017

ICYMI

.@AaronRodgers12 speaking out is troubling for the NFL. https://t.co/vhkmC8bbHm — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 1, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 1, 1973, George Foreman knocked out José Roman in the first round, just two minutes into the match, to retain his claim as the heavyweight champion of the world. The victory marked the then-24-year-old Foreman’s first title defense after upsetting the undisputed world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in January 1973. After knocking out Roman, Foreman would defend his title once more in a knockout victory against Ken Norton. In 1974, he lost his title to Muhammad Ali in the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Picture-perfect

Today, LaMelo Ball becomes the 1st high school player ever to have his own signature shoe. The "Melo Ball 1" pic.twitter.com/3EpJuBA1EF — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 31, 2017