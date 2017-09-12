What Had Happened Was: 9/12/17

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during first quarter game action between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions on September 10, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Arizona leads Detroit 10-0.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered a left wrist injury in his team’s season opener on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The early prognosis is a dislocated wrist, similar to the injury suffered by the team’s rookie running back T.J. Logan, who is on injured reserve and expected to miss eight to 12 weeks. Johnson and the Cardinals, however, will seek a second opinion before a definite diagnosis is determined. If Arizona’s prolific rusher is sidelined for a significant amount of time, it appears the next man up to start will be Kerwynn Williams, with Andre Ellington backing him up and Eli Penny serving as the third-string tailback.

The NFL filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in an attempt to reverse Judge Amos Mazzant III's preliminary injunction that blocks Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The NFL also requested an emergency stay of the injunction from Mazzant, leading the judge to order the NFL Players Association to file a response to the league's action by Wednesday, leaving the NFL until Friday to respond. If the judge maintains his decision, there is no timetable for when a league appeal will be heard. Yet, if the decision is overturned, Elliott's suspension will be effective immediately.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry spoke out in support of Colin Kaepernick. In an interview with his hometown paper, The Charlotte Observer, before the Carolina Panthers' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the two-time NBA champion and league MVP opened up about the former 49ers quarterback, who many consider to have been blackballed from the NFL for his social activism. "Obviously his stance and his peaceful protest when he was playing here kind of shook up the world," Curry said, "and I think for the better. But hopefully he gets back in the league — because he deserves to be here and he deserves an opportunity to play. He's in his prime and can make a team better."

Colin Kaepernick has Steph Curry’s support. pic.twitter.com/9UPBgi3cFI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2017

Top three tweets

1. AP WAS NOT AMUSED …

Adrian Peterson is handling this well. pic.twitter.com/bn6KCwhnjp — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2017

2. LONG LIVE BEAST MODE

Damn, I love Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/u72rrQrtjg — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 11, 2017

3. OFFSEASON BRODIE

Even when sharing a court with the most athletic men in the planet, Russell Westbrook is still the most athletic man on the floor, by far… pic.twitter.com/kBJdcZOCJl — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 11, 2017

ICYMI

Ten years ago today "The Old Kanye" dropped his last album. https://t.co/X4GvB1hqjo — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 11, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 12, 1984, at the age of 19, New York Mets right-hander Dwight “Doc” Gooden struck out 16 Pittsburgh Pirates en route to breaking three total major league and club pitching records. With his 11th strikeout of the night, Gooden broke Herb Score’s 29-year-old record for most strikeouts by a rookie in a single season (246). He also broke Nolan Ryan’s single-game Mets record for most strikeouts in a game and Tom Seaver’s single-season record for most games with 10 or more strikeouts (13). Gooden would ultimately finish his rookie season with a 17-9 record and 2.60 ERA, along with a rookie-record 276 strikeouts, earning him the National League MVP award and second place in the Cy Young Award voting.

Picture-perfect