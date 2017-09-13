What Had Happened Was: 9/13/17

American UFC heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones looks on after leaving SiriusXM Studios on August 07, 2017 in New York City.

Game. Blouses.

The “B” sample of a failed drug test by UFC fighter Jon Jones reaffirmed the presence of a banned substance in his system, a spokesperson for the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday. The UFC light heavyweight champion was informed that he’d tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, on July 28. Jones (23-1) had just knocked out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to regain his title.

reaffirmed the presence of a banned substance in his system, a spokesperson for the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday. The UFC light heavyweight champion was informed that he’d tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, on July 28. Jones (23-1) had just knocked out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to regain his title. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is stepping on his haters. No, literally. On the bottom of his new Nike KD 10 shoes, Durant put the insults dished at him after his move to the Warriors last offseason in black print on the insoles of the sneakers. In yellow, he wrote over the criticism of Golden State’s record in the playoffs, his stats in the five NBA Finals games and the fact that he finished as Finals MVP en route to his first NBA championship and the team’s second in three years.

On the bottom of his new Nike KD 10 shoes, Durant put the insults dished at him after his move to the Warriors last offseason in black print on the insoles of the sneakers. In yellow, he wrote over the criticism of Golden State’s record in the playoffs, his stats in the five NBA Finals games and the fact that he finished as Finals MVP en route to his first NBA championship and the team’s second in three years. ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne broke the news that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to retire both of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers this coming season. The Lakers are planning to retire Bryant’s jerseys before the team’s game against the Warriors on Dec. 18, Shelburne reported.

If No. 8 Kobe and No. 24 Kobe had separate careers, could they both make the Hall of Fame? pic.twitter.com/OVVoepX7xa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2017

Top three tweets

1. LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST

Same guy who was calling me a thug on some lame radio station was running a Ponzi scheme?? Funny how life works, can't believe these fools! — Geno (@GenoSmith3) September 12, 2017

2. PLOT TWIST

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 1-14 since the cover date of the Sports Illustrated that asked if they were the best team ever. pic.twitter.com/v6C1yRbRUO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 12, 2017

3. HE CAME. HE SAW. HE CONQUERED.

ICYMI

Even future rap mogul Suge Knight crossed the picket line during the NFL lockout. via @TheUndefeated https://t.co/vXUt7fGT9T — ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) September 13, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 13, 1965, San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays became the first African-American and fifth major leaguer in history to hit 500 home runs, joining fellow sluggers Babe Ruth (714), Jimmie Foxx (534), Ted Williams (521) and Mel Ott (511). It was the then-34-year-old’s 47th home run of the season, and he ended his career with 660 homers, which was third all-time before Barry Bonds passed him in 2004.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

THIS WEEK'S COVER: How U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens rediscovered her love for tennis https://t.co/4MjGfE3Nxy pic.twitter.com/om2Nz5s9dm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 12, 2017