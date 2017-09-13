Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 9/13/17
- The “B” sample of a failed drug test by UFC fighter Jon Jones reaffirmed the presence of a banned substance in his system, a spokesperson for the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday. The UFC light heavyweight champion was informed that he’d tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, on July 28. Jones (23-1) had just knocked out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to regain his title.
- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is stepping on his haters. No, literally. On the bottom of his new Nike KD 10 shoes, Durant put the insults dished at him after his move to the Warriors last offseason in black print on the insoles of the sneakers. In yellow, he wrote over the criticism of Golden State’s record in the playoffs, his stats in the five NBA Finals games and the fact that he finished as Finals MVP en route to his first NBA championship and the team’s second in three years.
- ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne broke the news that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to retire both of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers this coming season. The Lakers are planning to retire Bryant’s jerseys before the team’s game against the Warriors on Dec. 18, Shelburne reported.
On this day in sports history
On Sept. 13, 1965, San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays became the first African-American and fifth major leaguer in history to hit 500 home runs, joining fellow sluggers Babe Ruth (714), Jimmie Foxx (534), Ted Williams (521) and Mel Ott (511). It was the then-34-year-old’s 47th home run of the season, and he ended his career with 660 homers, which was third all-time before Barry Bonds passed him in 2004.