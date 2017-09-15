What Had Happened Was: 9/15/17

Sylvia Fowles #34 of the Minnesota Lynx poses for a picture with the 2017 MVP trophy before the game in Game Two of the Semifinals during the 2017 WNBA Playoffs on September 14, 2017 at The University of Minnesota Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Game. Blouses.

Minnesota Lynx star center Sylvia Fowles was named WNBA Most Valuable Player . This is the 31-year-old’s first career MVP, and she beat out New York Liberty forward Tina Charles and Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker for the award. Fowles, who led the Lynx to a league-best 27-7 record and the top seed in the playoffs, received 35 of 40 first-place votes and 385 points from a national panel of writers and broadcasters.

. This is the 31-year-old’s first career MVP, and she beat out New York Liberty forward Tina Charles and Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker for the award. Fowles, who led the Lynx to a league-best 27-7 record and the top seed in the playoffs, received 35 of 40 first-place votes and 385 points from a national panel of writers and broadcasters. Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. said President Donald Trump was a “real man” for his comments last year about grabbing women by the genitals. Mayweather said he didn’t see an issue because “that’s how real men talk.” Mayweather — who was convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2003, pleaded guilty in 2001 and 2002 to battery domestic violence and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery domestic violence and no contest to two counts of harassment in 2011 — then continued with his thoughts, saying, “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—y. And?” He explained it’s good old-fashioned locker room talk.

was a “real man” for his comments last year about grabbing women by the genitals. Mayweather said he didn’t see an issue because “that’s how real men talk.” Mayweather — who was convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2003, pleaded guilty in 2001 and 2002 to battery domestic violence and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery domestic violence and no contest to two counts of harassment in 2011 — then continued with his thoughts, saying, “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—y. And?” He explained it’s good old-fashioned locker room talk. The Cleveland Indians now own the second longest streak of consecutive wins in MLB history. Cleveland’s 22nd straight win, and 91st overall, came via a walk-off hit down the first-base line in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Kansas City Royals. The winning run came via a leadoff double for Jose Ramirez, who aggressively went for the bag after his hit. Ramirez was brought home by Jay Bruce, who hit a walk-off single to complete the comeback win. The Indians moved past the 1935 Chicago Cubs for second place and now trail only the 1916 New York Giants — who won 26 straight games, including a tie — on the all-time list.

Top three tweets

1. DO BETTER!

Gloria James did this 33 years ago in Akron so forgive me if I'm not impressed. https://t.co/UzuihWorJm — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) September 14, 2017

2. HOW YOU LOOKING UP TO ME, AND TALKING DOWN?

You acting like I'm you or something 🤢🤢 https://t.co/O7qzmwSJKB — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 14, 2017

TWITTER ACTING LIKE MELO IS RUDY GAY OR SOMEThING 🤢🤢 YALL DISRESPECTFUL — DAN ChILLBERT (@_JoeMays) September 12, 2017

3. DALE CAN ONLY DREAM

"The @Redskins are in the Super Bowl down here" https://t.co/pu52Ok4KAn — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 14, 2017

What would Pennywise have to say to get you to go down there with him? pic.twitter.com/yVq87DfvCY — amber (@MotherOfIncest) September 11, 2017

ICYMI

Fmr Raven @MrEugeneMonroe on health benefits of marijuana: I realized I had been armed with enough real information.https://t.co/A9lO7TUQUB — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 14, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 14, 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. become the first father-son tandem on the same team to hit home runs in the same game. The pair took California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill deep in the top of the first inning on back-to-back home runs. That gave the Seattle Mariners a 3-0 lead, but ultimately the Angels recovered to defeat the Mariners, 7-5.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

BREAKING: Sylvia Fowles of @minnesotalynx named the 2017 WNBA MVP. pic.twitter.com/qi1PVq92W1 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) September 14, 2017