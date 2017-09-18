Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 9/18/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
Game. Blouses.
- The Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks will face off in the WNBA Finals in a rematch of last season’s championship series. The Lynx, the 2015 champions, swept the Washington Mystics, while the reigning champion Sparks dismantled the Phoenix Mercury in three games. This is the first time the same two teams have made it to back-to-back Finals since the Houston Comets and New York Liberty did so in 1999 and 2000.
- Quarterback Kyle Shurmur scored both of Vanderbilt’s touchdowns in the Commodores’ 14-7 upset over No. 18 Kansas State, securing their first victory over a ranked nonconference opponent since beating North Carolina State 71 years ago. Vanderbilt improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011, which gave way to a three-game skid and a 6-7 finish. Vanderbilt has now won five straight home games, which includes consecutive Top 25 upsets, including the 2016 regular-season finale victory over then-No. 24 Tennessee.
- Memphis upset Heisman favorite Josh Rosen and No. 25 UCLA in a barn burner on Saturday afternoon. Memphis outmatched the Bruins’ offensive firepower, defeating UCLA, 48-45, in a shootout.
Top three tweets
1. BEND IT LIKE CURRY
2. HIT ‘EM WITH THE FLEX
3. KARMA
ICYMI
On this day in sports history
On Sept. 18, 1999, Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa hit his 60th home run of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 60 homers in two different seasons (the first was in 1998). Eight days later, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire, who was in a back-and-forth derby with Sosa for the second straight season, joined the Dominican slugger in the 60-60 club with his 60th home run of the season as well. Sosa finished the 1999 season with 63 homers and would go on to become the first player with three seasons of 60 or more home runs in 2001 (64).