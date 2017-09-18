What Had Happened Was: 9/18/17

Alana Beard #0 of the Los Angeles Sparks handles the ball against Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on August 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Game. Blouses.

Top three tweets

1. BEND IT LIKE CURRY

I'm nice with the right foot though…thanks to @chelseafc for having me at Stamford Bridge today. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BtIZTmt5Xz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 17, 2017

2. HIT ‘EM WITH THE FLEX

MARSHAWN LYNCH IS HERE FOR THE TOWN pic.twitter.com/DeHm7vvbEw — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) September 17, 2017

3. KARMA

What you get when you don't shake hands at the coin flip 😂 https://t.co/5ifY05knC5 — Stephen Johnson II (@stephen_h_j) September 17, 2017

My QB is the LIT 🔥🔥🔥🤙🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/c1nSvgBecE — zel (@blitzbro_zel) September 17, 2017

ICYMI

The NFL says it cares about Latino fans. So why hasn’t it opposed the elimination of #DACA?https://t.co/YW1wLtzbuE — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 17, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 18, 1999, Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa hit his 60th home run of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 60 homers in two different seasons (the first was in 1998). Eight days later, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire, who was in a back-and-forth derby with Sosa for the second straight season, joined the Dominican slugger in the 60-60 club with his 60th home run of the season as well. Sosa finished the 1999 season with 63 homers and would go on to become the first player with three seasons of 60 or more home runs in 2001 (64).

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect