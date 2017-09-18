Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 9/18/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Alana Beard #0 of the Los Angeles Sparks handles the ball against Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on August 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker

    Game. Blouses.

    Top three tweets

    1. BEND IT LIKE CURRY

    2. HIT ‘EM WITH THE FLEX

    3. KARMA

    ICYMI

    On this day in sports history

    On Sept. 18, 1999, Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa hit his 60th home run of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 60 homers in two different seasons (the first was in 1998). Eight days later, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire, who was in a back-and-forth derby with Sosa for the second straight season, joined the Dominican slugger in the 60-60 club with his 60th home run of the season as well. Sosa finished the 1999 season with 63 homers and would go on to become the first player with three seasons of 60 or more home runs in 2001 (64).

    Picture-perfect

    This Story Tagged: Candace Parker Mark McGwire Maya Moore Michael Bennett NCAAF View All Sammy Sosa Sylvia Fowles What Had Happened Was WNBA