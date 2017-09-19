What Had Happened Was: 9/19/17

Odell Beckham Jr #13 of the New York Giants catches a pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

game. blouses.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to action on Monday. Beckham Jr. took the field against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football after missing nearly a month with an ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game on Aug. 21. Heading into the night, Beckham was listed as questionable, although he returned to practice last week for the first time since late August. He went through pregame warm-ups monitored by Giants general manager Jerry Reese, head coach Ben McAdoo and members of the team’s strength and conditioning, training and medical staffs before being deemed eligible to suit up for his first game of the 2017 season. In his return, Beckham finished the night with just four catches for 36 yards in New York’s 24-10 loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-2 to start the season.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke out in support of Colin Kaepernick receiving another chance in the NFL. In an exclusive interview aired on CBS Sunday Morning, the five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback opened up to reporter Norah O'Donnell about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's future in the league. "He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player," Brady said. "And he's certainly qualified, and I hope he gets a shot." Brady delivered his comments a few weeks after former NFL MVP and Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke out in support of Kaepernick.

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson called Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out for quitting on his team in its 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. In a conversation with Deion Sanders on the NFL Network's NFL GameDay Prime, Tomlinson, a former longtime running back for the San Diego Chargers, made some poignant comments about the second-year ball carrier's performance. "I didn't like the way he quit today. I didn't like that. He absolutely quit on his team today," Tomlinson said. Check out the full conversation between Tomlinson and Sanders here.

top three tweets

1. TRAFFIC COURT BIG BEN

Ben Roethlisberger always dresses like he's going to fight a traffic ticket. pic.twitter.com/litNIXOMRy — Andy Jerome Carlson (@AndyCarlsonShow) September 17, 2017

2. WE SEE NO LIES HERE …

Kaepernick could easily start for the: Browns

Bears

Jets

49ers

Jaguars

Titans

Bills

Colts

Dolphins

Redskins But whatever, stay trash. pic.twitter.com/DlTDLbv6iF — Dimeji Babalola (@dimejibabalola) September 17, 2017

3. KD GOT CAUGHT SLIPPING!

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

ICYMI

"I am considering the G League. It’s a great opportunity to show all 30 teams that I can play…," @iambigbaby11 https://t.co/vB5fUK1yTk — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 18, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 19, 1947, five months after breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, Jackie Robinson was named the first Rookie of the Year. During his rookie season with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson hit .297 with 31 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs while recording 48 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. Robinson also finished fifth in voting for National League MVP, behind Bruce Edwards, Johnny Mize, Ewell Blackwell and the winner, Bob Elliott.

