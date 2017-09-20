Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 9/20/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors. NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    game. blouses.

    top three tweets

    1. MASTER OF DISGUISE

    2. CAUGHT!

    3. AYEEE, MATEY

    ICYMI

    On this day in sports history

    On Sept. 20, 1953, Chicago Cubs infielder Ernie Banks, the historic franchise’s first black player, hit his first major league home run, going long in the top of the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Banks, also known as “Mr. Cub,” would go on to hit another 511 home runs in his career (tied for 23rd on the all-time list) and was also the first black manager in baseball when he filled in for an ejected Whitey Lockman in the 11th inning of the Cubs’ game against the San Diego Padres on May 8, 1973.

    Picture-perfect

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Barack Obama Ernie Banks Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant Lawrence Timmons View All NBA NBA 2K18 Robert Griffin III Santana Moss What Had Happened Was