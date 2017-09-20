What Had Happened Was: 9/20/17

game. blouses.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant apologized on Tuesday for the comments he made about the Oklahoma City Thunder organization and coach Billy Donovan the previous day. The NBA Finals MVP explained that he has different accounts for him and his family and accidentally tweeted out criticism from the family account. He called the episode “idiotic” and “childish” and explained that he was really beating himself up for it.

The Miami Dolphins have indefinitely suspended starting outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons for unexpectedly going AWOL from the team over the weekend. Miami defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but Timmons, who signed with the Dolphins in March, has not played a regular-season game for them yet.

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 20, 1953, Chicago Cubs infielder Ernie Banks, the historic franchise’s first black player, hit his first major league home run, going long in the top of the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Banks, also known as “Mr. Cub,” would go on to hit another 511 home runs in his career (tied for 23rd on the all-time list) and was also the first black manager in baseball when he filled in for an ejected Whitey Lockman in the 11th inning of the Cubs’ game against the San Diego Padres on May 8, 1973.

