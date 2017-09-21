What Had Happened Was: 9/21/17

Game. Blouses.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter opened up about former teammate Kevin Durant’s Twitter antics. While appearing on CBS Sports Radio on Wednesday, the Turkish big man was candid about the comments Durant tweeted about his former team using what he thought was one of his alias accounts. “We now know how he felt about us,” Kanter said. “That made us really sad. We were in a war together when he was here. We won together, we lost together, but we never tried to blame each other. We never tried to blame Kevin or he never tried to blame us when he was here.” Durant left Oklahoma City in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors, and he recently took to Twitter to criticize the group of players he had around him before he parted ways with the Thunder.

A football player from Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas, died from an injury suffered while tackling. Sophomore cornerback Robert Grays was pronounced dead on Tuesday after he was injured while attempting a tackle just minutes into his team's game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sept. 16. "Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile," Midwestern State president Suzanne Shipley said in a statement released by the school Wednesday morning. "He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates, coaches, and teammates." Grays was 19 years old.

top three tweets

1. WHO IS MICHAEL JEFFREY JORDAN, AKA THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME?

Great clue on Jeopardy tonight "For some reason…" 😂 pic.twitter.com/otumNae1My — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 20, 2017

2. WHAT LEAGUE?

3. WE NEED THIS MIKE TYSON BIOPIC ASAP!

Jamie's description of the opening scene had me ready to cop a ticket before anything was filmed. pic.twitter.com/d5MnRtUo44 — Plaintain Supernova (@_ChefDon_) September 19, 2017

ICYMI

📺 Former NFL WR Santana Moss looks around at some of his peers dealing with CTE and fears for his future: "I'm not ready to go." pic.twitter.com/3OGv90upvS — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 20, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 21, 1985, Michael Spinks defeated Larry Holmes to become the new heavyweight champion of the world. Heading into the bout, Spinks’ first fight in the heavyweight division, Holmes boasted an undefeated 48-0 record, one victory shy of the seemingly untouchable 49-0 record held by Rocky Marciano. But with the loss, Holmes fell to 48-1, and he also lost his next two fights: a rematch against Spinks in 1986 and a title fight against Mike Tyson in 1988.

Picture-perfect

Today's #WCW is @jemelehill. Read below to find out what I love about this woman. We got your back. #iStandwithJemele pic.twitter.com/QFVFexPtq1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 20, 2017