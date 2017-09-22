What Had Happened Was: 9/22/17

Tight end Aaron Hernandez #81, formerly of the New England Patriots looks on during an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 23, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Game. Blouses.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was 23 years old the last time he played professional football . At the time of his suicide four years later, he had stage 3 (out of 4) chronic traumatic encephalopathy, according to a Boston University study of his brain, said his attorney Jose Baez. Hernandez’s family filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Patriots on Thursday.

. At the time of his suicide four years later, he had stage 3 (out of 4) chronic traumatic encephalopathy, according to a Boston University study of his brain, said his attorney Jose Baez. Hernandez’s family filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Patriots on Thursday. After a young fan was struck by a 105 mph foul ball at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday announced plans for new netting at Great American Ball Park. In the aftermath of the Yankees game, players leaguewide called for better safety for fans, especially the ones who don’t have the reaction time to adjust to a screaming foul ball.

at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday announced plans for new netting at Great American Ball Park. In the aftermath of the Yankees game, players leaguewide called for better safety for fans, especially the ones who don’t have the reaction time to adjust to a screaming foul ball. Yahoo! Sports broke the news of a 2,740-word document written by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and wide receiver Torrey Smith, and former Arizona Cardinals wideout Anquan Boldin about the league supporting players and their civil rights causes and making November a month dedicated to social activism. The NFL already honors causes such as breast cancer awareness and the military, and the four players’ request is similar.

top three tweets

1. LEBRON, YOU ARE NOT HIS FATHER

Pretty sure questions like this is why Kyrie wanted to leave the Cavs.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3fdXq5flxb — Hoodie Melo (@HoodieMelo2) September 20, 2017

2. CUT THE CHECK

If only the players added value… https://t.co/Go9WjnwcEx — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) September 21, 2017

Ohio State, Texas, and Oklahoma football programs all valued over $1B, per @WSJ https://t.co/SLsonPKxkh pic.twitter.com/spMfvIHKU0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2017

3. YOU’LL GO DOWN IN HISTORY!

ICYMI

Get to know Fritz Pollard: The first black quarterback in the NFL's formative years – and also its first black coachhttps://t.co/lEwDV7XeBP — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 21, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 22, 1969, San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays hit his 600th career home run, becoming just the second player in major league history (after Babe Ruth) to reach that mark. At the time of the homer, the 38-year-old was in his 18th season and was the active National League home run leader by 89 homers. Mays ended his career in 1973 with 660 home runs, fifth on the all-time list.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

EXCLUSIVE: Lonzo Ball and BBB cancel the original ZO2 Prime design. Introducing the kicks he'll wear this season: https://t.co/ODiZO4VgeG pic.twitter.com/UGiiBB0yVB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 21, 2017