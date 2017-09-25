What Had Happened Was: 9/25/17

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

Game. Blouses.

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade agreed to a buyout agreement with the team , paving the way for the 12-time All-Star to either return to Miami, join friend and former teammate LeBron James in Cleveland or work under famed coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. Wade, who signed with his hometown Bulls last season, gave up $8 million of his guaranteed $23.8 million salary to leave the team.

, paving the way for the 12-time All-Star to either return to Miami, join friend and former teammate LeBron James in Cleveland or work under famed coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. Wade, who signed with his hometown Bulls last season, gave up $8 million of his guaranteed $23.8 million salary to leave the team. Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony finally waived his no-trade clause with the New York Knicks, and the team agreed to trade the forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder will part ways with center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick (via the Chicago Bulls), league sources said. Oklahoma City traded for former Indiana Pacers forward Paul George earlier in the summer.

with the New York Knicks, and the team agreed to trade the forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder will part ways with center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick (via the Chicago Bulls), league sources said. Oklahoma City traded for former Indiana Pacers forward Paul George earlier in the summer. Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray took an inbounds pass from forward Candace Parker, dribbled along the left side of the court, made a move to the free-throw line, stepped back on a jumper and hit the game-winning shot in the Sparks’ 85-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Gray posted a career-high 27 points to help save Los Angeles after nearly blowing a 28-2 lead. The Sparks did not leave the locker room for the national anthem, while the Lynx locked arms during the playing of the song.

from forward Candace Parker, dribbled along the left side of the court, made a move to the free-throw line, stepped back on a jumper and hit the game-winning shot in the Sparks’ 85-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Gray posted a career-high 27 points to help save Los Angeles after nearly blowing a 28-2 lead. The Sparks did not leave the locker room for the national anthem, while the Lynx locked arms during the playing of the song. On Sept. 23, Oakland Athletics rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality in the United States. Maxwell kneeled 405 days after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in August 2016 and just one day after President Donald Trump called players who protested during the playing of the national anthem “sons of b—-es.” A’s outfielder Mark Canha stood next to Maxwell with his hand on Maxwell’s shoulder during the anthem. Maxwell knelt again on Sunday and said he will continue to kneel for the remainder of the season.

top three tweets

1. LET’S RIDE OUT!

“Get in bum, we protesting” pic.twitter.com/a0xKmJatHj — Fast Eddie Felson (@REHAB_) September 23, 2017

2. DRAT!

"once again, i have been foiled by the batman" https://t.co/F50AUA9vNg — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) September 24, 2017

Cam Newton is at the podium, visibly disappointed. pic.twitter.com/o5kuUM9HyW — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 24, 2017

3. PSYCH! YOU THOUGHT!

Von Miller got flagged for doing the "too slow" move on Tyrod Taylor. pic.twitter.com/8BVP7cvfZV — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

ICYMI

Trump pokes at black players in the NFL and NBA – and many poke back https://t.co/61C2jJLCGi — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 24, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 25, 1965, Satchel Paige came out of a 12-year retirement to start for the Kansas City Athletics, making his first appearance since playing 57 games for the St. Louis Browns during the 1953 season. Paige, who first played in the Negro Leagues 22 years before his debut in the majors in 1948, threw three scoreless innings and became the oldest pitcher (59 years, 2 months and 18 days) to play.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect