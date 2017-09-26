What Had Happened Was: 9/26/17

Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

Game. Blouses.

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys put on a display of unity before their matchup on Monday Night Football as a result of President Donald Trump’s comments against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Leading up to kickoff, Cowboys players and front-office executives, including owner Jerry Jones, locked arms together before briefly kneeling. On the Arizona side, Cardinals players silently protested in numerous ways, from linking arms to putting their hands on the shoulders of teammates, and they decided to keep their helmets on while the anthem played. To be clear, Dallas’ entire team stood during the national anthem, per Jones’ wishes. “We want them to do what’s in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “That’s where the obligation is, and again I don’t want to get into this area of debate, but I do want to emphasize how important it is to me that we respect the sanctity of the flag.”

before their matchup on Monday Night Football as a result of President Donald Trump’s comments against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Leading up to kickoff, Cowboys players and front-office executives, including owner Jerry Jones, locked arms together before briefly kneeling. On the Arizona side, Cardinals players silently protested in numerous ways, from linking arms to putting their hands on the shoulders of teammates, and they decided to keep their helmets on while the anthem played. To be clear, Dallas’ entire team stood during the national anthem, per Jones’ wishes. “We want them to do what’s in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “That’s where the obligation is, and again I don’t want to get into this area of debate, but I do want to emphasize how important it is to me that we respect the sanctity of the flag.” LeBron James opened up about the Kyrie Irving trade and Trump. Nearly a month after the Cleveland Cavaliers dealt Irving to the Boston Celtics, prompted by a trade request from the four-time NBA All-Star point guard during the offseason, James spoke publicly for the first time about losing the teammate with whom he brought an NBA title to Cleveland in 2016. “I was wondering if something I could’ve did better to make him not want to be traded,” he said. James also spoke out against Trump‘s decision to rescind his invitation to the 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors for a White House ceremony after Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry expressed his opposition to Trump and the visit to Washington, D.C. ” … The people run this country. Not one individual,” James said. “And damn sure not him.”

Nearly a month after the Cleveland Cavaliers dealt Irving to the Boston Celtics, prompted by a trade request from the four-time NBA All-Star point guard during the offseason, James spoke publicly for the first time about losing the teammate with whom he brought an NBA title to Cleveland in 2016. “I was wondering if something I could’ve did better to make him not want to be traded,” he said. James also spoke out against Trump‘s decision to rescind his invitation to the 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors for a White House ceremony after Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry expressed his opposition to Trump and the visit to Washington, D.C. ” … The people run this country. Not one individual,” James said. “And damn sure not him.” Aaron Judge broke the record for most home runs by a rookie in a single season. The 25-year-old New York Yankees right fielder cranked two blasts in an 11-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The two homers marked Nos. 49 and 50 on the season for Judge, allowing him to surpass Mark McGwire’s 30-year-old rookie record. “It’s been an incredible ride this whole year,” Judge said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough, and this organization for putting me in this position. I’m blessed to be here, and blessed to get a chance to play this game every day, so it was an incredible feeling.”

Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones, take a knee before national anthem tonight. Boos heard in crowd. pic.twitter.com/UpZUedLgaG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

Top three tweets (FROM NBA MEDIA DAYS)

1. “THE DARKEST TEAM IN HISTORY” 😂😂😂

2. REUNITED, AND IT FEELS SO GOOD!

2005 ➡️ 2017 pic.twitter.com/mI3Hlcw8lL — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) September 25, 2017

3. WOKE POP

ICYMI

From @RealMikeWilbon: Donald Trump's NFL comments inspired a response he didn't see coming.https://t.co/zXS9EOFAWr — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 25, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 26, 1981, Serena Jameka Williams was born in Saginaw, Michigan. As a kid, she and her family moved to Compton, California, where she emerged into one of the most decorated tennis players of all time. Williams’ 23 Grand Slam singles titles are the most in the Open era, while her 39 total Grand Slam titles (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) rank third all-time and second in the Open era. Happy 36th birthday, Queen Serena!

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

"Now y'all want to take a knee" pic.twitter.com/ldAGccRiC0 — Nikola Ibrahimovic (@Genesis_GGP) September 24, 2017