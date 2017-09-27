What Had Happened Was: 9/27/17

Joel Ward #42 of the San Jose Sharks skates in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers on April 20, 2017 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Game. Blouses.

San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward may become the first NHL player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. He certainly didn’t rule it out when he spoke with The San Jose Mercury News on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old is one of about 30 black players in the league, and he said he has had enough experiences being racially profiled and dealing with racism to prompt him to protest during the anthem. Of note, Ward is Afro-Canadian and was the subject of racist tweets after his series-winning overtime goal in Game 7 of a playoff series in 2012.

After building a 45-26 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Sparks , the Minnesota Lynx found themselves in an all-out brawl at the end of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. Neither team showed a particularly strong desire to take care of the ball toward the end of the game, but ultimately Minnesota staved off the Sparks for a 70-68 victory. The series is now knotted at 1-1 after the Sparks won the opener, 85-84, on Sunday.

Dwyane Wade is reuniting with LeBron James in Cleveland. ESPN reported that once the 12-time NBA All-Star guard cleared waivers, he was going to sign with the Cavaliers on Wednesday. On Sunday, Wade agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls to become an unrestricted free agent. He's signing a one-year, $2.3 million veterans-minimum deal.

Top three tweets

1. REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD!

When LeBron and Wade reunite 😂 pic.twitter.com/sZ7AH27Pvk — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) September 26, 2017

2. OH, THOUGHT YA HAD ONE!

3. IT’S YA BIRTHDAY! IT’S YA BIRTHDAY!

When you're the GOAT and it's your birthday. Happy 36th, @serenawilliams! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cRtArv1FIu — USTA South Carolina (@USTASC) September 26, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 27, 1983, Montreal Expos left fielder Tim Raines became the first player since Detroit Tigers center fielder Ty Cobb (1915) and the fifth ever to drive in 70 runs and steal 70 bases in a single season. Raines finished the season with 71 RBIs and a majors-leading 90 stolen bases. Since that 1983 season, only two players — Eric Davis (1986) and Rickey Henderson (1985, 1986) — have finished with a 70-70 stat line.

