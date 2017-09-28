What Had Happened Was: 9/28/17

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 08: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Edmonton Oilers on December 8, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Wayne Simmonds, who is black, is undecided on whether he will kneel during the playing of the national anthem when the NHL regular season opens next week. One day after close friend Joel Ward said he is also undecided but is considering joining the national protests, Simmonds echoed those sentiments on Wednesday afternoon.

on whether he will kneel during the playing of the national anthem when the NHL regular season opens next week. One day after close friend Joel Ward said he is also undecided but is considering joining the national protests, Simmonds echoed those sentiments on Wednesday afternoon. Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, also black, said that he will “never” take a knee in protest during the national anthem. Two attendees at a comedy skit that Subban participated in reached out to Yahoo! Sports and detailed how Subban said during this sketch that he would not take a knee. When reached for comment, the Predators confirmed the two spectators’ account of what happened.

After 16 years, two sex scandals and a myriad of accusations, Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has likely coached his last game for the Cardinals men's team. ESPN's Michael Eaves broke the news that Pitino is officially on unpaid administrative leave but "effectively fired," in the words of his attorney. On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI shook up the sports world after 10 men, including assistant coaches at Auburn, Southern California, Arizona and Oklahoma State, were indicted on charges of fraud, bribery, money laundering and corruption. Louisville was also linked to the federal investigation.

Knicks F Michael Beasley on how corrupt college basketball is. "Man, you guys are just catching on."

On Sept. 28, 1986, 5-foot-7, 145-pound rookie return man Gerald McNeil of the Cleveland Browns fielded a punt at his own 16-yard line and returned it 84 yards to give the Browns a 14-7 lead over the Detroit Lions on the way to a 24-21 victory. At the time, it was the longest punt return in team history. A week later against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McNeil showed his stuff on the kickoff team, returning the kick 100 yards for another touchdown, helping lead the Browns to a 27-24 victory. That return was the longest in the league in six seasons. McNeil would not score another special teams touchdown in his five-year career.

Deshaun Watson gave his first game check to Texans employees who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.