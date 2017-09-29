What Had Happened Was: 9/29/17

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a photo during media day at Chesapeake Energy Arena on September 25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Game. Blouses.

Deals to trade Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks to both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets fell through at the last minute, Anthony told SiriusXM Radio on Thursday. “A deal was done with Houston early,” he said, “then for some reason, whatever happened behind the scenes, it didn’t go through.” Anthony, who landed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade this week, also thought he was headed to Cleveland in a deal that would’ve made him and his new Thunder teammate Paul George both Cavaliers. “Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night,” he said. “We were communicating about that. The deal was actually done, and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the [offseason]. We never even talked about OKC, though.”

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker says he and his family have received death threats after his comments on national anthem protests by NFL players. "The racist and violent words directed at me and my son only serve as another reminder that our country remains divided and full of hateful rhetoric," Walker wrote in a statement he posted on his Instagram account on Thursday. After remaining in the locker room with his team during the national anthem before last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Walker had a message for fans critical of the position taken by players. "The fans that don't want to come to the games, OK, bye," Walker said Monday. "I mean if you feel that's something where we're disrespecting you, don't come to the games. You don't have to. No one is telling you to come to the game. It's your freedom and your choice to do that." The Titans have yet to comment on Walker's situation.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell met with a group of league owners and players on Tuesday night in New York to discuss kneeling during the national anthem. "You got to see opinions from the owners and from the players as well," said New York Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas, one of the player representatives at the meeting. "Stuff like that is very good, very proactive. Thank Trump for saying what he said because without him saying that, (1) the whole league wouldn't have been so collectively together, (2) we would've never had a meeting." Owners in attendance included John Mara of the Giants, New England's Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh's Art Rooney II, Jacksonville's Shad Khan, Miami's Stephen Ross, Philadelphia's Jeffrey Lurie and Cleveland's Jimmy and Dee Haslam. Casillas, New England's Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater , Cleveland's Jason McCourty and Christian Kirksey , among others, represented the players.

Top three tweets

1. JOHN FOX LOOKIN’ AT MITCH TRUBISKY LIKE …

2. DO-RAGS & VINO

LeBron drinking wine with Dwyane Wade with a durag on. look at black excellence pic.twitter.com/rE73AKNlG6 — Emperor Kof 👴🏿 (@KofieYeboah) September 28, 2017

3. OBAMA ASKING THE REAL QUESTIONS!

Barack Obama: "How's retirement?"

Tiger Woods: "I'm not retired.

Obama: "Lol, OK Tiger." pic.twitter.com/mbDHxYcfz2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 29, 2017

ICYMI

The 1st African-American drafted into the NFL recalls a career in which he took on 7 positions. https://t.co/GqMHDdSFWS — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 28, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 29, 1954, New York Giants center fielder Willie Mays made the play of the 1954 World Series. No, no, no, the play of the year. The play of the decade, maybe even? No, all of those descriptions still undersell what Mays did that fall day. This play was generational. Out of all the catches made by the many defenders in baseball history, Mays owns the one simply coined “The Catch.” And it was made in Game 1 of the World Series matchup against the Cleveland Indians.

Picture-perfect

A presidential selfie at the President's Cup? Phil Mickelson couldn't pass it up. (via @goodwalkspoiled) pic.twitter.com/EJ9ylFynPN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2017