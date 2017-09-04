Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 9/4/17
- What a weekend for Venus Williams. She became an aunt on Friday when Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, a girl. On Sunday, Venus advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain. The ninth-seeded Williams is the only woman to play into the second week of the past seven major tournaments. Sloane Stephens, who took a year off from tennis after injuries and surgeries sidelined her, moved into her first US Open quarterfinal after beating No. 30 seed Julia Goerges in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
- UCLA rallied from a 34-point deficit late in the third quarter Sunday night to defeat Texas A&M, 45-44. Jordan Lasley caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left, and J.J. Molson’s extra point put the finishing touches on the largest comeback in Bruins history. UCLA scored 35 unanswered points against coach Kevin Sumlin‘s Aggies as quarterback Josh Rosen threw for a career-high 491 yards, with all four of his touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter.
- Howard pulled off the biggest upset in college football history, at least by point spread. The FCS team came into its Saturday game against UNLV as 45-point road underdogs, but by night’s end the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference squad defeated the Rebels, 43-40, in Las Vegas. Did we mention that UNLV paid Howard $600,000 to come to Sin City? Cut the check, UNLV. Speaking of money, Las Vegas sportsbooks didn’t have a money line on the game, merely making the Bison a 600-1 long shot. Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s little brother, finished with 330 yards total and three touchdowns in Bison coach Mike London’s debut game. In the past 12 years, there have been 254 games with point spreads of 40 or more, and the favorites had a 253-0 record, according to BetLabSports.com.
- Maryland spoiled the coming-out party for Texas coach Tom Herman with its 51-41 win over the No. 23-ranked Longhorns in Austin. After going 5-7 in 2016, the Longhorns fired coach Charlie Strong, who is now at USF. Many of the same issues that plagued Texas last year were on display Saturday as the team trailed the Terps, 27-7, in the first quarter, and went into halftime down 30-14. Maryland withstood a 20-point third quarter and two instances when the Longhorns pulled to within three. Maryland finished with 482 yards, its first win over Texas in four tries and the most points it has ever put up against a ranked opponent.
On this day in sports history
On Sept. 3, 1974, Oscar Robertson retired from the NBA. The “Big O” was the only player in the league to average a triple-double for a season until Russell Westbrook accomplished the feat in the 2016-17 season. Robertson did so during the 1961-62 season, his second year in the league. He finished with 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. After a 14-year NBA career with the Cincinnati Royals and the Milwaukee Bucks, Robertson was the top-scoring guard of all time, compiling 26,710 points.