What Had Happened Was: 9/4/17

Venus Williams of the United States hitting balls into the crowd after her win against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the Women’s Singles round four match at the US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2017 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)”n

Top three tweets

1. I JUST CHECKED MY ACCOUNTS, TURNS OUT I’M RICH, I’M RICH, I’M RICH

BIGGEST UPSET in CFB History!

Howard +45 beats UNLV

$100 on outright win pays $55,000!! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) September 3, 2017

2. THESE PROMOS WON’T CUT THEMSELVES

Ric Flair escaped death and immediately cut a promo on Twitter while linking to his merch store. That man is pro wrestling incarnate. — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) September 2, 2017

3. SECURITY! SA-CURITY!

UNLV pre-game: We playing Howard today? This finna be a BREEZE.

UNLV post game: GUARD!!! https://t.co/0vqgMGOWjx — JUSTsuchnsuch. (@SuchNSuchSM) September 3, 2017

ICYMI

Howard's new football @CoachMikeLondon to players: 'Go to class. Show class. Treat people with dignity and respect'https://t.co/Nv0vJI6ukT — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 3, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 3, 1974, Oscar Robertson retired from the NBA. The “Big O” was the only player in the league to average a triple-double for a season until Russell Westbrook accomplished the feat in the 2016-17 season. Robertson did so during the 1961-62 season, his second year in the league. He finished with 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. After a 14-year NBA career with the Cincinnati Royals and the Milwaukee Bucks, Robertson was the top-scoring guard of all time, compiling 26,710 points.

