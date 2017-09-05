What Had Happened Was: 9/5/17

“I just think they handled it completely unprofessional,” said Ward, who signed with the Bucs after the Broncos let him go last week.

Entering the final year of his contract, the three-time Pro Bowler hoped to receive a new deal and eventually retire as a member of the Broncos. Yet the play of two 2016 draft picks led Denver to part ways with the veteran safety a week before the start of the regular season.