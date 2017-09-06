Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 9/6/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
Game. Blouses.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said it’s unfair that Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing in the NFL right now. The 2015 NFL MVP said there are teams for which Kaepernick could “absolutely” be the starting quarterback. In addition to Newton, Denver Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller echoed Newton’s statement that Kaepernick should be on a team right now.
- Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens both advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Stephens, 24, defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), returning to the final four of a major for the first time since 2013. The 83rd-ranked American is on a roll these days, winning 13 of her past 15 matches, and she has now reached the semifinals at three consecutive tournaments for the first time in her career. She will now play Williams in the semifinals after the 37-year-old two-time champion defeated the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in the team’s season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday even though independent arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the league’s six-game suspension of the second-year back. As a result of a temporary restraining order that was heard on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Sherman, Texas, Elliott will be able to play in Week 1 because of the timing of the decision that was handed down.
Top three tweets
1. A LEGEND IN HIS OWN MIND
2. LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST
3. SLOW CLAP
ICYMI
On this day in sports history
On Sept. 6, 1990, Washington Wizards guard John Wall was born. Last season, Wall averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2 steals per game, all career highs. Wall has ranked in the top 10 for steals per game three times during his career, and only once has he not been in the top 10 for assists per game. The four-time All-Star is known for his behind-the-back move when he drives to the lane through defenders.