What Had Happened Was: 9/7/17

Game. Blouses.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett accused police officers of racial profiling after cops drew guns and used excessive force on him in the hours after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26. On Wednesday, TMZ Sports released a video of the officers putting Bennett in handcuffs, though he’s caught on camera yelling, “I wasn’t doing nothing, man. I was here with my friends. They told us to get out; everybody ran. Can you answer my question, sir?” Bennett took to Twitter, where he posted a personally written letter detailing the incident that resulted in guns being pulled on him “for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also responded to the incident on Twitter, while Bennett’s younger brother, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, admitted he cried after seeing the video.

after cops drew guns and used excessive force on him in the hours after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26. On Wednesday, TMZ Sports released a video of the officers putting Bennett in handcuffs, though he’s caught on camera yelling, “I wasn’t doing nothing, man. I was here with my friends. They told us to get out; everybody ran. Can you answer my question, sir?” Bennett took to Twitter, where he posted a personally written letter detailing the incident that resulted in guns being pulled on him “for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also responded to the incident on Twitter, while Bennett’s younger brother, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, admitted he cried after seeing the video. Madison Keys defeated Kaia Kanepi to become the fourth American woman in the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Four U.S. women had yet to advance to the final four spots of the tournament since 1981. The 15th-seeded Keys will face the 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe, while the ninth-seeded Venus Williams will match up with the unseeded Sloane Stephens in the semifinals. Although she has a black father and white mother, Keys does not identify herself as black or white. However, this year marks the first time in U.S. Open history that three women of color — Keys, along with Williams and Stephens — are featured in the semifinals.

Four U.S. women had yet to advance to the final four spots of the tournament since 1981. The 15th-seeded Keys will face the 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe, while the ninth-seeded Venus Williams will match up with the unseeded Sloane Stephens in the semifinals. Although she has a black father and white mother, Keys does not identify herself as black or white. However, this year marks the first time in U.S. Open history that three women of color — Keys, along with Williams and Stephens — are featured in the semifinals. Isaiah Thomas officially bid farewell to the Boston Celtics. After being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade for point guard Kyrie Irving last week, the two-time All-Star released a 3,500-word heartfelt letter on The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday, in which he described his connection to the city where he spent three seasons and emerged into a star. “When I say this hurts, man — just know that it isn’t because of anything anyone else did. It’s only because of something I did,” Thomas wrote. “I fell in love with Boston.” Read the full letter here.

May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion and courage pic.twitter.com/vtsaB8BWi5 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) September 6, 2017

Top three tweets

1. BRUH …

2. QUAVO THE QB

H U N C H O Droppin' dimes with ease 🏈 pic.twitter.com/PVKseM8gae — Finish Line (@FinishLine) September 7, 2017

3. MELO AIN’T EVER LEAVING NEW YORK

ICYMI

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 7, 2008, Serena Williams defeated Jelena Jankovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, to claim the third US Open title of her career. With the victory, Williams returned to the No. 1 ranking in the world for the first time since August 2003. No woman in tennis history at the time had experienced such a long gap between stints in the top spot. “I can’t believe I’m No. 1,” she said after the win over Jankovic, who was ranked No. 2 at the time. “It’s been so long.”

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect