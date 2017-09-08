What Had Happened Was: 9/8/17

Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Venus Williams of the United States in the Women’s Singles Semifinals match at the US Open Tennis Tournament.

Game. Blouses.

Sloane Stephens was on a mission to reach her first career Grand Slam final , while across the court, Venus Williams was hoping to reach her third major final of 2017. In the end, after a dominant set apiece by both women, Stephens, 24, proved to be too much for the 37-year-old in the semifinals of the US Open. In a back-and-forth affair, Stephens defeated the seven-time Grand Slam champion, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. Later Thursday evening, fellow American Madison Keys beat CoCo Vandeweghe in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to set up the first all-American US Open final since 2002, when Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams.

, while across the court, Venus Williams was hoping to reach her third major final of 2017. In the end, after a dominant set apiece by both women, Stephens, 24, proved to be too much for the 37-year-old in the semifinals of the US Open. In a back-and-forth affair, Stephens defeated the seven-time Grand Slam champion, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. Later Thursday evening, fellow American Madison Keys beat CoCo Vandeweghe in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to set up the first all-American US Open final since 2002, when Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and social activist Colin Kaepernick donated a total of $100,000 to DREAM, Coalition for the Homeless, War on Children and United We Dream. That brings Kaepernick’s total donation amount to $900,000 of the $1 million he pledged last October.

and social activist Colin Kaepernick donated a total of $100,000 to DREAM, Coalition for the Homeless, War on Children and United We Dream. That brings Kaepernick’s total donation amount to $900,000 of the $1 million he pledged last October. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told players that “none of us operates in a vacuum” and encouraged them to be aware of what’s taking place around them socially. The letter, which ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski obtained, was co-signed by the pair. The letter went on to say that “critical issues that affect our society also impact you directly. Fortunately, you are not only the world’s greatest basketball players — you have real power to make a difference in the world, and we want you to know that the Players Association and the League are always available to help you figure out the most meaningful way to make that difference.”

Here's where my next $100k donation is going! $900k donated, $100k to go for my Million Dollar Pledge. See all on https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq pic.twitter.com/7EFnAfXfXe — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 7, 2017

Thank you @Kaepernick7 – we will continue to fight back! https://t.co/Rr232RYq7h — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) September 7, 2017

Top three tweets

1. YOU KNEW WHAT IT WAS

Come on now.. 99… Neva Lost 😆 https://t.co/tUxFx2rkNY — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) September 7, 2017

Lavar Ball will be featured in @NBA2K. If he was a playable character what would his 2K rating be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T7heG3CY6M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 7, 2017

2. READY, FIGHT!

sometimes twitter is really good pic.twitter.com/sWzoEIDcEG — Nats Squid (@NatsSquid) September 7, 2017

3. DANCE, DANCE REVOLUTION

So I've been practicing this dance for the big game… I think it's pretty boomin. #ad pic.twitter.com/vdwLQvjSWw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 7, 2017

ICYMI

Let's just call the #USOpen one of the new homes of #BlackGirlMagic. https://t.co/vWlR2548xL — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 7, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Sept. 8, 1968, 25-year-old American tennis player Arthur Ashe defeated the Netherlands’ Tom Okker in five sets (14–12, 5–7, 6–3, 3–6, 6–3) to not only win the first US Open men’s title in the Open era but also become the first African-American in history to win the US Open, period. Ashe would go on to win two more Grand Slam titles, the Australian Open (1970) and Wimbledon (1975), before retiring in April 1980.

Picture-perfect

ICYMI: Martellus Bennett describes his reaction to the video of his brother, Michael Bennett, in handcuffs. https://t.co/pBNG6tJRRL pic.twitter.com/QeC6cM4yuu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2017