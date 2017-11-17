What people are saying about Hampton leaving the MEAC

Washington D.C. – September17, 2016: A helmet from Hampton University at Robert F Kennedy Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Washington D.C. Hampton defeated Howard 34-7 to win the annual AT&T Nation’s Football Classic. (Brent Lewis/ The Undefeated )

The mood on campus Thursday after the announcement that Hampton was leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after 22 years was one of total surprise. And making the announcement a couple of days before the Battle of the Real HU, Saturday’s football game between Hampton and Howard University, made what we heard even more stunning.

Will Saturday’s game be the last football game between Hampton and Howard?

Hampton just trying to preserve that money so them checks can clear. That’s all. pic.twitter.com/odAVIVOGmL — Brittany (@__britttbrittt) November 15, 2017

I just hope Hampton keeps Howard and Norfolk State on the schedule. Some things are sacred. — Teddy Brosevelt (@JerseyJokester) November 16, 2017

Hampton Band is a clear 1 seed in the Big South https://t.co/lZ2GhZzzKN — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) November 16, 2017

We …really just moved to the Big South Conference . pic.twitter.com/vQXD2ojGQx — J Willy🍥 (@400hHokage) November 16, 2017

I never thought I would see the day Hampton University leave the MEAC… welcome to the Big South ! I guess we are the last MEAC champions in school history ❗️ — Q Payton #CoachQ (@QPayton) November 16, 2017

BREAKING: Hampton University leaving MEAC, joining Big South https://t.co/FeqH14qBYU — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) November 16, 2017

A step in the right direction towards greater relevance for HBCU athletics. https://t.co/o5glCFWoIs — Jared Rice (@CouncilmanRice) November 17, 2017