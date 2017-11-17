Up Next
HBCU education
What people are saying about Hampton leaving the MEAC
On the eve of the ‘Real HU’ football game, the announcement was a shocker
The mood on campus Thursday after the announcement that Hampton was leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after 22 years was one of total surprise. And making the announcement a couple of days before the Battle of the Real HU, Saturday’s football game between Hampton and Howard University, made what we heard even more stunning.
Will Saturday’s game be the last football game between Hampton and Howard?