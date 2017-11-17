What people are saying about Hampton leaving the MEAC

Up Next

    Washington D.C. – September17, 2016: A helmet from Hampton University at Robert F Kennedy Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Washington D.C. Hampton defeated Howard 34-7 to win the annual AT&T Nation’s Football Classic. (Brent Lewis/ The Undefeated )
    The mood on campus Thursday after the announcement that Hampton was leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after 22 years was one of total surprise. And making the announcement a couple of days before the Battle of the Real HU, Saturday’s football game between Hampton and Howard University, made what we heard even more stunning.

    Will Saturday’s game be the last football game between Hampton and Howard?

    Kyla L. Wright is a sophomore journalism major, graphic design minor from Detroit. She attends Hampton University and writes for the Hampton Script.

