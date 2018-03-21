What the Sweet 16 seeds look like based solely on the NBA careers of their alums

Carmelo Anthony #15 (center) of Syracuse celebrates with Hakim Warrick #1 and other teammates after he and his team defeated Kansas 81-78 during the championship game of the NCAA Men’s Final Four Tournament on April 7, 2003 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Anthony was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

With No. 16 University of Maryland Baltimore County’s historic upset against No. 1 Virginia to the never-before-seen scenario (since seeding began in 1979) where the top four seeds of a bracket failed to reach the Sweet 16 (South), we’ve already witnessed the most shocking NCAA tournament ever.

By now you’ve seen the remaining teams examined, dissected and hypothetically re-seeded.

But how would the seeds look if based on the NBA careers of players who hail from the 16 schools?

We offer that to you, complete with the most talented player from each school, and a historical starting five (based on their NBA careers).

Let’s take a look:

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

SEED: 1

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Josh Jackson, 2017 (Phoenix Suns, fourth pick)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 33

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Wilt Chamberlain

NBA STARTING FIVE: Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, Jo Jo White, Joel Embiid, Clyde Lovellette

SCOUTING REPORT: The presence of Chamberlain alone — the only NBA player to score 100 points in a game, and the only player to lead the league in scoring, rebounds and assists in a single season — makes this the team to beat. The backcourt with current and future Hall of Famers (White and Pierce) has great balance. Never heard of Lovellette? He’s a three-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA All-Star who was the first to play on teams that won an NCAA title (1952, where he was also the Most Outstanding Player), an Olympic gold medal and an NBA title. Bolstered by a long bench featuring Danny Manning, Drew Gooden, Andrew Wiggins, Kirk Hinrich and Mario Chalmers, the Jayhawks are the overwhelming favorite.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

SEED: 2

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: D.J. Wilson, 2017 (Milwaukee Bucks, 17th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 26

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Chris Webber

NBA STARTING FIVE: Webber, Glen Rice, Rudy Tomjanovich, Roy Tarpley, Cazzie Russell

SCOUTING REPORT: Webber’s ability to score and board (20.6 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game in his NBA career) and the toughness of five-time NBA All-Star forward Tomjanovich are perfect complements to Tarpley holding down the middle. Rice and swingman Russell round out the top five with help from the bench that includes Jalen Rose, Jamal Crawford and Juwan Howard.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

SEED: 3

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: Three players in 2017: De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings, fifth pick), Malik Monk (Charlotte Hornets, 11th pick), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat, 14th pick)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND PICKS: 47

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Anthony Davis

NBA STARTING FIVE: Davis, Dan Issel, John Wall, Rajon Rondo, DeMarcus Cousins

SCOUTING REPORT: Anthony Davis gets front-line support from the tough-as-nails Issel, one of the game’s original stretch-4s. With Rondo running the offense, Wall needs to adjust to playing without the ball in his hand all the time. Strong bench includes Jamal Mashburn, Tayshaun Prince, Antoine Walker, Devin Booker, Rex Chapman and Cliff “Li’l Abner” Hagan.

SYRACUSE ORANGE

SEED: 4

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Tyler Lydon in 2017 (Utah Jazz, 24th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 24

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Carmelo Anthony

NBA STARTING FIVE: Anthony, Dave Bing, Derrick Coleman, Rony Seikaly, Billy Owens

SCOUTING REPORT: This team has two NBA scoring champions in Anthony and Bing. One of the most versatile forwards the NBA’s ever seen in Coleman, who scored inside and out and pounded the boards. A center who held his own against all comers in Seikaly. The bench is good, not great with Dion Waiters, Sherman Douglas, Louis Orr, and the late Pearl Washington.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

SEED: 5

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: Three picks in 2017; Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics, third), Luke Kennard (Detroit Pistons, 12th), Harry Giles (Portland Trail Blazers, 20th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 42

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Grant Hill

NBA STARTING FIVE: Hill, Kyrie Irving, J.J. Redick, Carlos Boozer, Elton Brand

SCOUTING REPORT: Expect Irving to one day emerge as the greatest player in Duke history, which will be quite the accomplishment considering Hill’s amazing talent until injuries curtailed his career. Boozer and Brand are indicative of quite a few Duke bigs: great college players who were just good in the NBA. Quite a long bench with Christian Laettner, Luol Deng, Corey Maggette, Brandon Ingram and Mike Gminski. Just not championship-caliber here.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

SEED: 6

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Jonathan Isaac, 2017 (Orlando Magic, sixth)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 12

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Dave Cowens

STARTING FIVE: Cowens, Sam Cassell, Charlie Ward, George McCloud, Bobby Sura

SCOUTING REPORT: Cowens was listed at 6 feet 9 inches, and that’s questionable. Regardless of height, his credentials were legit as a stretch five (Rookie of the Year, league, and a spot on the NBA’s 50 greatest players list). Lots of solid guards, led by the brilliant basketball mind of two-time NBA champion Cassell. But the lack of size and lack of a deep bench prevents a deep run.

CLEMSON TIGERS

SEED: 7

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Trevor Booker in 2010 (Minnesota Timberwolves, 23rd pick)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 8

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Larry Nance

NBA STARTING FIVE: Nance, Elden Campbell, Horace Grant, Dale Davis, Trevor Booker

SCOUTING REPORT: Deepest front line in the field led by Nance (17 points, 7.9 rebounds in his NBA career). Grant contributed to four NBA titles. Davis is high on the list of NBA players you didn’t want to flex on. But the lack of quality guards limits this group’s success.

VILLANOVA WILDCATS

SEED: 8

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Josh Hart, 2017 (Utah Jazz, 30th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 12

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Paul Arizin

STARTING FIVE: Arizin, Kyle Lowry, Jim Washington, Kerry Kittles, Tim Thomas

SCOUTING REPORT: Hall of Famer Arizin was one of the best scorers of the 1950s (he averaged 22.8 points and retired with the third-best scoring average in NBA history). A decade later, Washington was beginning his solid pro career in which he averaged 10.5 points while playing as a 6-foot-7-inch center. A lot of good NBA players off the bench with Doug West, Ed Pinckney and Rory Sparrow.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

SEED: 9

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Caleb Swanigan, 2017 (Portland Trail Blazers, 26th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 8

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Glenn Robinson

NBA STARTING FIVE: Robinson, Joe Barry Carroll, Brad Miller, Herm Gilliam, Terry Dischinger

SCOUTING REPORT: Forget the moodiness that kept Robinson from getting the respect he deserved during his NBA career. His jumper was picture-perfect, helping him to average 20.7 points over his career to go with 6.1 rebounds. Robinson is forced to carry too much of a burden in this scenario. Carroll will post numbers and Miller provides toughness. But with no impactful guards, this team would have trouble getting into its offense.

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

SEED: 10

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Michael Beasley, 2008 (Miami Heat, second)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND PICKS: 8

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Mitch Richmond

NBA STARTING FIVE: Richmond, Rolando Blackman, Bob Boozer, Beasley, Mike Evans

SCOUTING REPORT: Richmond (Hall of Fame, 2014) could get any shot he wanted in averaging 21 points as a pro. Blackman averaged 18 and was the top scorer in Dallas Mavericks franchise history until his record was broken by Dirk Nowitzki. Points matter, and occasionally Beasley might offer some assistance. But not enough consistent firepower, especially off a thin bench.

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

SEED: 11

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Joe Alexander, 2008 (Milwaukee Bucks, eighth)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 6

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Jerry West

NBA STARTING FIVE: West, Rod Thorn, Hot Rod Hundley, Fred Schaus, Ron Williams

SCOUTING REPORT: Listen to West, and you wonder how such a pleasant man could have been such a cold-blooded assassin. Whether it was scoring or defense this NBA champion, NBA scoring champion, 14-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive first team member lived up to his “Mr. Clutch” nickname. Unfortunately this team has no size and no depth, giving it no real chance.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

SEED: 12

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Acie Law, 2007 (Atlanta Hawks, 11th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 3

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Khris Middleton

NBA STARTING FIVE: Middleton, DeAndre Jordan, Antoine Wright, Sonny Parker, Donald Sloan

SCOUTING REPORT: Beyond rim protector Jordan, there’s not a lot here. No high scoring guard, no bench, no chance.

GONZAGA BULLDOGS

SEED: 13

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Zach Collins, 2017 (Portland Trail Blazers, 10th)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 7

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: John Stockton

NBA STARTING FIVE: Stockton, Ronny Turiaf, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, Austin Daye

SCOUTING REPORT: Stockton is, by far, the most popular player in Gonzaga’s history and emerged as one of the premier point guards in the NBA. Besides Stockton, the lack of experience prevents a deep run. To bad NBA Adam Morrison never resembled college Adam Morrison.

TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS

SEED: 14

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Tony Battie, 1997 (Denver Nuggets, fifth)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 1

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Battie

NBA STARTING FIVE: Battie, Geoff Huston, Mark Davis, Jason Sasser, Darvin Ham

SCOUTING REPORT: As the youth might say — Slim. Pickings. Which is shocking because you would think the school would have developed more NBA talent. Not a single Texas Tech player who has reached the NBA has ever averaged double figures. If you can’t score, you can’t win.

NEVADA WOLF PACK

SEED: 15

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Luke Babbitt, 2010 (Minnesota Timberwolves, 16th pick)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: 3

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Ramon Sessions

NBA STARTING FIVE: Sessions, JaVale McGee, Edgar Jones, Johnny High, Kirk Snyder

SCOUTING REPORT: The total number of Nevada players ever drafted into the NBA is eight. Kentucky does that in two years. No, Nevada has never been a basketball factory. And, in this scenario, it’s “In JaVale McGee we trust.” Too much of a load for the NBA champion backup center, and Washington Wizards backup guard Sessions, who is playing with his eighth team in 10 years. There is no No. 15 vs. No. 2 upset here.

LOYOLA-CHICAGO RAMBLERS

SEED: 16

LAST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Alfredrick Hughes, 1985 (San Antonio Spurs, 14th pick)

TOTAL FIRST-ROUND PICKS: 4

BEST NBA PLAYER IN PROGRAM HISTORY: Jack Kerris

NBA STARTING FIVE: Kerris, Alfredrick Hughes, LaRue Martin, Mike Novak, Mickey Rottner

SCOUTING REPORT: Let’s start by putting some “Respek” on Loyola’s name. This was the first school to play four black players at the same time in 1961, breaking a “gentlemen’s agreement.” Loyola started four black players in every game during the 1962-63 season, and that year also became the first school to start five black players. Of course, the season ended with the school’s only NCAA national championship (four black players started that game). That said, you have to go back to 1949 to find the player, Kerris, with the most NBA success. The school’s second best player? That’s LaRue Martin, who is often mentioned as the worst top draft pick in NBA history. So the chances of getting out of this field? Impossible.