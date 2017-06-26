BIG3 A look into the BIG3’s debut 26 Check out the basketball action from the crowd and the baseline at Barclays Center View Gallery Preview Close Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Power's DeShawn Stevenson tries to go for the lay-up while Tri-State's Jermaine ONeal defends during the game between Power and Tri-State on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3s Company's Allen Iverson dribbles around the defense of Ball Hog's Desmon Farmer during the game between 3's Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Trilogy's Al Harrington gets around Killer 3s' Larry Hughes during the game between Trilogy and Killer 3s on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3 Headed Monster's Rashard Lewis shoots over Ghost Ballers' Ricky Davis during the game between the Ghost Ballers and the 3 Headed Monsters on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Power's DeShawn Stevenson and Cutting Mobley try to steal from Tri-State's Xavier Silas during the game between Power and Tri-State on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated BIG3 branded basketballs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Tri-State's Jermaine O'Neal shoots over a fallen Jerome Williams from Power during the game between Power and Tri-State on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Ice Cube waves while being introduced during the game between 3s Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3's Company captain Allen Iverson warms up with his team before the game between 3's Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Power's Jerome Williams holds onto the rim after dunking during the game between Power and Tri-State on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Actress Nature Naughton sits on the sideline during the game between the Ghost Ballers and the 3 Headed Monsters on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Fabolous performs during the intermission between the four games on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Power's Jerome Williams takes the floor before the game between Power and Tri-State on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Trilogy's Kenyon Martin screams after scoring during the game between Trilogy and Killer 3s on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Trilogy's Al Harrington is defended by Killer 3s' Stephen Jackson during the game between Trilogy and Killer 3s on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Ball Hogs' Dominic McGuire tries to go up for a shot while defended during the game between 3s Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3's Company captain Allen Iverson salutes the fans during his introduction on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3s Company captain Allen Iverson watches as Andre Owens goes up for a shot during the game between 3s Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated LL Cool J shows up on the scoreboard during the game between the Ghost Ballers and the 3 Headed Monsters on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3 Headed Monsters' Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf shoots over Ghost Ballers' Rocky Davis during the game between the Ghost Ballers and the 3 Headed Monsters on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3s Company's Andre Owens shoots with a hand in his face from Ball Hogs' Dominic McGuire during the game between 3's Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Tri-State's Jermaine O'Neal warms up for the game between Power and Tri-State on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. 3's Company captain Allen Iverson warms up on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. (Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated) Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Ball Hogs' Dominic McGuire dribbles around 3's Company Ruben Patterson during the game between 3's Company and Ball Hogs on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated 3's Company's Al Thornton backs down Ball Hogs' Dominic McGuire during the game between - and - on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated Trilogy's Al Harrington throws up a shot over Killer 3's Brian Cook during the game between Trilogy and Killer 3s on June 25, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The BIG3 League, created by Ice Cube, debuted with four games of three on three basketball featuring former NBA players. 01 26 Anthony Geathers June 26, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: Allen Iverson BIG3 Ice Cube Photo Galleries