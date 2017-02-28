The Oscars Backstage at the Academy Awards 21 Take a peek at what was going on behind the scenes during Hollywood’s biggest night View Gallery Preview Close Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Taraji P. Henson backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Mahershala Ali, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight", appears backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actor Jharrel Jerome and The cast of Moonlight attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Film Editor Joi McMillon and Actor/singer Janelle Monae backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP John Legend, left, and Chrissy Teigen appear backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actor Samuel L. Jackson backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Janelle Monae, from left, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer pose with Katherine Johnson, seated, backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actors Warren Beatty (L) and Mahershala Ali backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Joi McMillon, left, and Janelle Monae appear offstage after "Moonlight" wins best picture award at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actor Denzel Washington attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actor Viola Davis accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Fences' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Chrissy Teigen appears backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Janelle Monae, from left, Barry Jenkins and Jeremy Kleiner, winners of the best picture award for "Moonlight," appear backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actor Taraji P. Henson poses backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actor Mahershala Ali accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Moonlight' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actors Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Barry Jenkins reacts as "Moonlight" is announced as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Actors Ashton Sanders (L) and Jharrel Jerome backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Accountant Martha Ruiz, far left, and stage manager Gary Natoli observe as the cast of "Moonlight" takes the stage after winning the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Jaden Piner, from left, Jharrel Jerome, Trevante Rhodes, and Alex R. Hibbert, winners of the award for best picture for "Moonlight," walk backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Trevante Rhodes, left, and Jharrel Jerome embrace backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 01 21 By Brent Lewis @blewisphoto February 28, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: 2017 Academy Awards fashion style The Oscars