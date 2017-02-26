CIAA Tournament Bowie State takes the CIAA men’s basketball tourney 24 CIAA men’s finals: Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State View Gallery Preview Close Bowie State Bulldogs players celebrate at the end of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 26, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Members of the Color Guard hold their flags before the start of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. En Vogue sings the National Anthem before the start of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. during the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fayetteville State Broncos players hold their heads down in prayer before the start of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of the Bowie State Bulldogs huddle before the start of the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fayetteville State Broncos guard Jyonte' Raynor (3) throws up a floater during the second half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs Omari George (20) tries to remain standing after being fouled by Fayetteville State Broncos guard Joshua Dawson (2) during the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The crowd waves for t-shirts during the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. En Vogue performance during halftime of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Fayetteville State Broncos huddle before the start of the second half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 26, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs Brian Kelley (1) tries to move around Fayetteville State Broncos guard Josh Bryant (20) during the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State Bulldogs Michael Briscoe (4) looks for a way around Fayetteville State Broncos guard Isaiah Vinson (15) defends during the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. during the first half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. A fan walks along the sidelines during the second half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs Ahmaad Wilson (3) tries to grab a loose ball during the second half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs cheerleaders do flips during halftime of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Fayetteville State Broncos guard Joshua Dawson (2) shoots over Bowie State Bulldogs Dashawn Wellls (0) during the second half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs cheerleaders celebrate at the end of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 26, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. (Brent Lewis/The Undefeated) Fayetteville State Broncos guard Joshua Dawson (2) covers his face after fouling out in the last seconds of the second half of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs Ahmaad Wilson (3) covers his face while the final seconds of the game tick away of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs Ahmaad Wilson (3) holds his trophy at the end of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 26, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Bowie State Bulldogs Ahmaad Wilson (3) looks up at the end of the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 26, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. Fans watch as players cut down the net after the game between Fayetteville State and Bowie State for CIAA Men's Basketball Finals on February 25, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowie State defeated Fayetteville State 62-54. 01 24 By Brent Lewis @blewisphoto February 26, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: CIAA Tournament Men's College Basketball