VH1 brought out the stars to celebrate Mother’s Day, and everybody and their mama came to show some love. Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms pays tribute to mothers everywhere, and Hollywood’s A-list turned out with their families to pay back the love and support of their first loves. Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, DJ Khaled, Gladys Knight, Ludacris, Maxwell, Chris Paul, Kelly Rowland and Robin Thicke each pay tribute to their mothers.

Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony co-host the show. Besides Clippers guard Chris Paul and his brother C.J. Paul recounting their childhood along with their mother, Robin Paul, here’s a selection of show highlights: