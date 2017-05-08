fashion
La La Anthony, Chris Paul, Anthony Anderson and more put moms first for VH1
VH1 brought out the stars to celebrate Mother’s Day, and everybody and their mama came to show some love. Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms pays tribute to mothers everywhere, and Hollywood’s A-list turned out with their families to pay back the love and support of their first loves. Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, DJ Khaled, Gladys Knight, Ludacris, Maxwell, Chris Paul, Kelly Rowland and Robin Thicke each pay tribute to their mothers.
Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony co-host the show. Besides Clippers guard Chris Paul and his brother C.J. Paul recounting their childhood along with their mother, Robin Paul, here’s a selection of show highlights:
- DJ Khaled introduces Mr. Dalvin and K-Ci of Jodeci, who sang their 1991 hit “Forever My Lady.”
- Rowland pays tribute to her bestie Anthony.
- Anderson sings a rendition of Bruno Mars’ No. 1 hit “That’s What I Like,” in honor of his co-host.
- Berry pays tribute to the Jenesse Center, the oldest domestic violence prevention center in South Los Angeles.
- Thicke honors his mother Gloria Loring by singing a few jingles and theme songs written by his late father Alan Thicke. Loring herself sang the theme songs for Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, which were written by Alan Thicke.
- Knight serenades Blige’s mother Cora with a performance of “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Cora Blige’s favorite song.
- Maxwell ending the night brings the house down with his hit song “Fortunate,” which he dedicated to his late grandmother.