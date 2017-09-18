Fans of both the Florida A&M and Tennessee State football teams were so energetic on Sept. 16 during the inaugural FAMU Tampa Classic that it was hard to figure out which team won or lost without the scoreboard. Whether they were Rattlers or Tigers, there was serious tailgating, partying in the stands and spirited band performances from both schools. And while the Rattlers fell 24-13 to the now 3-0 Tennessee State Tigers, the festive spirit and energy were the game at Raymond James Stadium.