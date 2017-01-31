On the afternoon of Jan. 28, thousands celebrated Grambling State’s victory last month in the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and with it, the national football title for historically black colleges and universities. The parade, including cars, trucks, floats and, of course, the World Famed Tigers Marching Band, rolled through campus on a mile-long route.

Adrianne Gray, a 2003 GSU alumna, was one of many in the crowd in front of McCall Dining Hall waiting for the parade to come her way. She took her son to GSU’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game in Houston and the Celebration Bowl game in Atlanta to watch the Tigers win, and she came out to support the team again. “They had a fantastic year and I just wanted to show the community support.” She added, “We are standing behind them.”