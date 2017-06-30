Photo Galleries Inside of DeMar DeRozan’s basketball camp for Compton 21 The Toronto Raptors All-Star gives back to his hometown View Gallery Preview Close The1point8 for The Undefeated DeMar DeRozan talks with children while taking a break from practicing at Lueders Park inside the DeMar DeRozan Gymnasium. The1point8 for The Undefeated The coaching staff leads the children through a variety of basketball skills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated The coaching staff leads the children through a variety of basketball skills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated The coaching staff leads the children through a variety of basketball skills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated DeMar DeRozan finishes the day's activities at his basketball camp taking place at Lueders Park inside the DeMar DeRozan gymnasium. The1point8 for The Undefeated Coach Edward Hamilton leads a series of basketball drills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp taking place in Compton, California. The1point8 for The Undefeated Children go thru a series of basketball drills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp taking place in Compton, California. The1point8 for The Undefeatd The coaching staff leads the children through a variety of basketball skills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated The kids attending the DeMar DeRozan youth basketball camp finish the day by playing a quick scrimmage game and practicing a few basketball drills. The1point8 for The Undefeated DeMar DeRozan makes a pass to a child in his class while they run through drills. The1point8 for The Undefeated Children at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp break into teams during practice. The1point8 for The Undefeated The coaching staff leads the children through a variety of basketball skills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated Children go thru a series of basketball drills at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp taking place in Compton, California. The1point8 for The Undefeated DeMar DeRozan joins the young kids attending his basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated DeMar DeRozan finishes the day's activities at his basketball camp taking place at Lueders Park inside the DeMar DeRozan gymnasium. The1point8 for The Undefeated Children at the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp break into teams during practice. The1point8 for The Undefeated Certificate of Achievement given to the children attending the DeMar DeRozan basketball camp. The1point8 for The Undefeated DeMar DeRozan during his basketball camp in Compton. The1point8 for The Undefeated The final raffle prize at the basketball camp is a signed Toronto Raptor basketball home jersey signed by DeMar. The1point8 for The Undefeated One of the raffle winner at the summer camp receives a DeMar DeRozan signed basketball. Photographed on June 29th, 2017 in Compton, California. The1point8 for The Undefeated Coach David Hudson finishes the second day of the basketball camp by doing a group cheer with all the young participants. 01 21 The1point8 June 30, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: Compton DeMar DeRozan Photo Galleries Toronto Raptors