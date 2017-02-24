Isiah Thomas, an NBA Hall of Famer and the chief executive officer of ISIAH International, and Judy Smith, a crisis and reputation expert and author, were among recipients of the Humanity of Connection Award by AT&T.

As part of the company’s salute to Black History Month, AT&T hosted its first Humanity of Connection event last week at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C. The event honors leaders that have made an impact in the African-American community.

Thomas shared his story of his struggles with poverty and how he overcame life’s obstacles, while Smith shared her thoughts on being yourself and standing “strong for value and ethics.”

Hosted by actor Hill Harper and hip-hop artist, actress and entrepreneur MC Lyte, more than 500 guests attended the Humanity of Connection event at the NMAAHC, which featured a cocktail reception and, as part of the ceremony, remarks by Rev. Al Sharpton, poet Cleo Wade and museum associate director Beverly Morgan-Welch. Other notable attendees were Essence magazine president Michelle Ebanks, Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Massachussetts) and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“This is not a political night. All I say is, as we make history, let us not have our future trumped,” Sharpton said.

The event also honored the people who were hired by Alexander Graham Bell in the 1800s to complete drawings that were part of the patent for the first telephones.