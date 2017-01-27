Another week in the books and it would be crazy not to start it with the farewell of President Barack Obama. Seems like eight years flew by too fast. Back in the realm of sports, the Atlanta Falcons are going to the Super Bowl, Serena and Venus Williams slayed at the Australian Open and basketball is going at full speed. Oh yeah, the Patriots are going to the Super Bowl as well, if anyone wasn’t expecting that. Check out the photos of the week and I’ll get back to mourning the Steelers’ loss.