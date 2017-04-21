Photo Bomb Look at us 16 Photos of The Undefeated April 14-21 View Gallery Preview Close Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16 in Indio, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16 in Indio, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Rapper ASAP Ferg performs on the Sahara Stage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16 in Indio, California. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (No. 42) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (No. 3) during the first half of Game 2 in their first-round Western Conference playoff series April 19 in Houston. AP Photo/Brandon Dill Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (No. 11) reacts during the second half of Game 3 in the team's first-round Western Conference playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 20. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Paul George of the Indiana Pacers dunks over Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 2 during their first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup April 17 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Greg Fiume/Getty Images Bryce Harper (No. 34) of the Washington Nationals wears special shoes in honor of Jackie Robinson Day while facing the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on April 15. Mark Brown/Getty Images Dee Gordon (No. 9) of the Miami Marlins is safe at third base after a throwing error in the first inning April 16 vs. the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio Tight end Nick Eubanks (No. 18) reaches for a pass while being defended by defensive back Louis Grodman (No. 32) during Michigan's spring football game April 15 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sidney Crosby (No. 87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores a first-period goal past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup April 14 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1 to take a 2-0 series lead. Tom Pennington/Getty Images Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields is doused with Powerade after hitting the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on April 20. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Robert Edwards of Washington, D.C., casts his line into the Tidal Basin across from the Washington Monument as he fishes for crappies and perch on April 14. He had a few he had caught earlier in the bucket on which he's sitting but eventually moved on as the tide rose and the fish stopped biting. Jeff Curry/Getty Images Center fielder Dexter Fowler of the St. Louis Cardinals waves to fans April 19 after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St Louis. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers gets to the basket past C.J. Miles of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series April 15 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Demonstrator Anna Collier Navaroli holds a sign outside the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters April 19 in midtown Manhattan. 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, announced that Fox News Channel personality Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the network amid numerous claims of sexual harassment and subsequent legal settlements. 01 16 By Brent Lewis @blewisphoto April 21, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: Kendrick Lamar LeBron James Photo Bomb