The Photo Bomb Look at us 15 Photos of The Undefeated May 11-18 View Gallery Preview Close Rick Diamond/Getty Images Sithokomele P. Mabaso, an alumna of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, graduates from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, where Winfrey, right, gave the commencement address on May 13. AP Photo/Morry Gash Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts exults as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Brewers in Milwaukee on May 11. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images Venus Williams serves the ball to Britain's Johanna Konta during their match at the WTA tournament in Foro Italico, Rome, on May 18. AP Photo/Matt Rourke Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marcus Johnson catches a pass during a rookie minicamp at the team's training facility in Philadelphia on May 12. Andre Chung for The Undefeated Boxer Gary Antuanne Russell works out in preparation for his professional debut. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Salvador Perez, left, and Lorenzo Cain of the Kansas City Royals celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 12 in Kansas City. The Royals won 3-2. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. poses with the BAFTA Award for Best International Show for "The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" during the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14. AP Photo/John Locher Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned the new Miss USA in Las Vegas on May 14. Rob Carr/Getty Images John Wall of the Washington Wizards celebrates after hitting the game-winning 3-point basket in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals May 12 at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. The Wizards defeated the Celtics 92-91. AP Photo/Charles Krupa Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (No. 4) hugs center Kelly Olynyk after Olynyk sank a basket in the fourth quarter of Game 7 during their second-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards on May 15 in Boston. The Celtics won 115-105 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas fouls Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (No. 23) during the second half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at Boston's TD Garden on May 17. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs on the Hangout Stage on May 18 during the kickoff party for the 2017 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Scott Legato/Getty Images Chance the Rapper performs in support of his Be Encouraged Tour 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on May 18. AP Photo/LM Otero Dallas Police Officer Demarcus Black sheds tears as the names of fallen officers are read during a memorial service in downtown Dallas on May 17. The Dallas Police Department and city leaders held a ceremony to honor fallen officers as part of the annual Police Memorial Day less than a year after five Dallas officers were slain. AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery Students salute during the playing of the national anthem at a ceremony marking Flag Day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on May 18. Haitians celebrated the 214th anniversary of the creation of their national flag. 01 15 By Brent Lewis @blewisphoto May 19, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: Photo Bomb Photo Galleries Photos of the Week The Photo Bomb