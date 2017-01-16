An excerpt from: Pots & pans: Another Dr. King day. Another day of promises still unkept

Many will mark Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday by watching televised basketball, especially the NBA, which is scheduled to play nine games.

Indeed, as is the case on Christmas Day, Monday’s NBA basketball will be a gift that keeps on giving. That’s fine with me. The rhythmic dribbling on the basketball court always reminds me of the influences of the African drumbeat in America, ragtime to hip-hop and NBA basketball.

Further, watching great ball handlers such as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry make their way to the hoop reminds me of the deft dance black America does with anti-black racism to reach its goals. And watching Monday’s dominance by black players in the NBA reminds me how wrong conventional (white) wisdom can be about black people, especially when that supposed wisdom is rooted in facile and incorrect stereotypes, such as black players once being dismissed as too slow to play big-time basketball.

Continue reading Don’t forget to keep at least one eye on the prize today!

More MLK Day content: