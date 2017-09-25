After President Donald Trump used a rally in Alabama on Sept. 22 to make disparaging remarks about NFL players’ peaceful protest of the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial disparities, members of many NFL teams chose to kneel, sit or link arms during the national anthem on Sunday. And some teams — the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, namely — decided not to go onto the field at all during the national anthem, opting to stay in their locker rooms.