HBCU football North Carolina Central University defeats Howard 13-7 13 Howard’s Caylin Newton threw for more than 300 yards but it wasn’t enough for a win View Gallery Preview Close Cory Royster for The Undefeated North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Chauncey Caldwell (12) rolls out to look for North Carolina Central Eagles wide receiver Jacen Murphy (2) during the game on October 7, 2017 at Greene Stadium on the campus of Howard University. Cory Royster for The Undefeated North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Chauncey Caldwell (12) fights for more yardage as Howard Bison defensive back LeLand Lassiter (25) holds on for the calvary to arrive for the tackle. Cory Royster for The Undefeated North Carolina Central Eagles wide receiver Jacen Murphy (2) is tackled by Howard Bison defensive back Tye Freeland (17). Cory Royster for The Undefeated North Carolina Central Eagles defensive back Alphonso Carter (23) breaks up the long pass attempt to Howard Bison wide receiver Antoine Murray (8) early in the first quarter. Cory Royster for The Undefeated Howard University Bison band performs during halftime. Cory Royster for The Undefeated Howard Bison wide receiver Damion Gillespie (80), center, celebrates his early TD with teammates. Cory Royster for The Undefeated The last ditch effort by North Carolina Central Eagles defensive back Ruben Saunders (7) is not enough to bring down Howard Bison wide receiver Damion Gillespie (80) as he heads for six and puts the Bison up early in the first quarter. Cory Royster for The Undefeated Howard Bison running back CJ Rainey (20) catches the pass, but comes down out of bounds early in the second half. Cory Royster for The Undefeated Howard Bison wide receiver Guy Lemonier Jr. (1) makes his way to the outside after the reception over the middle with North Carolina Central Eagles defensive back De'Mario Evans (8) in pursuit. Cory Royster for The Undefeated North Carolina Central Eagles running back Isaiah Totten (25) is met by several defenders. Cory Royster for The Undefeated North Carolina Central Eagles running back Isaiah Totten (25) gets a key first down with North Carolina Central Eagles offensive lineman Twishawn Glenn (67) leading the way late in the fourth quarter. Cory Royster for The Undefeated Bison fans sing the alma mater after the game versus the North Carolina Central University Eagles on October 7, 2017 at Greene Stadium on the campus of Howard University. Cory Royster for The Undefeated The North Carolina Central Eagles marching band serenades their team after their 13-7 victory versus Howard University. 01 13 ClickTap image to enlarge Cory Royster October 9, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: HBCU HBCU football Howard Bison Howard University North Carolina Central University