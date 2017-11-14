fashion Serena Williams’ wedding dress — which black bridal designer could make it? 7 From Abuja to Atlanta, these folks in fashion can make sure the tennis star stuns on her wedding day View Gallery Preview Close Courtesy Jean-Ralph Thurin Designer Jean-Ralph Thurin, who also designed the wedding dress for singer NeYo's bride, Crystal Renay, is based in Somerville, New Jersey. Kesha Lambert Andrea Pitter Campbell is the designer behind the New York City-based bridal design house Pantora Bridal. Brides by NoNA is an Atlanta-based luxury brand. Nek Vardikos Kosibah is a London-based designer. Follow him on Instagram at @yemikosibah. Courtesy Brides and Babies Brides and Babies is a luxury brand based in Abuja, Nigeria. Thomas Garza Esé Azénabor is a Dallas-based wedding dress designer. Courtesy Andrea Iyamah Andrea Iyamah is a designer based in New York City. 01 07 ClickTap image to enlarge By Danielle A. Scruggs @dascruggs November 14, 2017 TwitterFacebookEmail This Story Tagged: Bride Designer fashion Serena Williams Wedding