“Douche bag.” “A god.” “Self-conscious.” “Scumbag.” “Free thinker.” “Egomaniac.” These are all words used to describe Kanye West by Kanye’s most trusted source — Kanye. His return to the spotlight has been anything but bipartisan. Some view the “famous” rapper’s recent headlines, President Trump affiliations and controversial statements about slavery alike, as a new chapter in a continued and public mental breakdown that began years before he began rocking red Make America Great Again hats. Some, like Kanye, see his recent actions as part of a journey toward enlightenment and love. Following is a brief timeline of 14 moments that starts with life post-“George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” It’s impossible to nail down every rise, fall and frustration. But it highlights the different moods, inspirations and fears that defined Kanye, however briefly. Let’s travel back in time to 2006. …