An untold story about the life and death of Steve ‘Air’ McNair

There are stories behind the tragedies we read and hear about every day.

After burying her husband nearly a decade ago, Mechelle McNair, widow of legendary quarterback Steve “Air” McNair, was determined to keep their sons safe and carry on with the business of living. It wasn’t always easy.

Steve, a legend at Alcorn State University and with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, was shot and killed on July 4, 2009.

Mechelle McNair, now 45, does not look old enough to be dropping a son off at college. She’s never remarried and was slow to trust after her husband’s death. The men in her life now are sons Tyler, 19, and Trent, 14.

ESPN’s E:60 explores how the McNair family rebuilt their lives after Steve McNair’s death. It can be streamed on WatchESPN.