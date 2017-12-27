HBCU sports
This week’s top 10 HBCU sports highlights
It’s all basketball in the last 2017 highlights
In the last HBCU sports highlight reel for 2017, we have all basketball highlights for the first time. We have coast-to-coast drives to the basket, 3-pointers from near half court and monster dunks from Howard, Bowie State, Coppin State, Tennessee State, Hampton, Texas Southern, Alabama A&M and Norfolk State. Catch HBCU sports highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.
Latest Videos
What do you know about Kwanzaa?
We tested our knowledge of the seven principles, the kenorah and more
‘Practice Squad’: Christmas edition
Our favorite segments from this season of ‘Practice Squad’
Bah! Humbug! NBA teams that got snubbed from playing on Christmas Day
Marc J. Spears, Mike Wise, Chris Haynes and Justin Tinsley can’t believe these teams got overlooked