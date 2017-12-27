This week’s top 10 HBCU sports highlights

In the last HBCU sports highlight reel for 2017, we have all basketball highlights for the first time. We have coast-to-coast drives to the basket, 3-pointers from near half court and monster dunks from Howard, Bowie State, Coppin State, Tennessee State, Hampton, Texas Southern, Alabama A&M and Norfolk State. Catch HBCU sports highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.