Honoree Pam Oliver speaks onstage at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

3:53 PMLOS ANGELES — As April Ryan took the stage Tuesday to accept her 2018 Gracie Award, she shouted-out several fellow award-winners in the audience and got the love right back.

As Ryan began her acceptance speech — “I’m sitting next to a hero, Elizabeth Smart. Rita Moreno, my God, what you went through” — she was interrupted by a familiar voice from the crowd.

“I love you,” shouted Moreno from the audience. Laughs erupted from the crowd of hundreds of women at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, there to celebrate women and to honor Moreno, who received the lifetime achievement award.

Ryan was onstage to accept the best interview feature award in the national radio category for her American Urban Radio Networks show On the Record. After accepting the compliment from Moreno, she continued.

“I watched West Side Story as a child, and I watched you sashay, and to be able to stand here and say you are one of my idols …”

Morento shouted-out to Ryan again, “You have good taste!”

The crowd cheered.

Ryan also acknowledged Smart, a child safety activist, Steve Harvey Show co-host Shirley Strawberry and others, who were part of a diverse group of women who received Gracie Awards.

“We need to be empowered to ask those questions at a time such as this. And I say that as we are under attack as women. I say that as we are under attack as press. But I say most importantly from the late, great Shirley Chisholm, we don’t have a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. My chair is in the third row of the briefing room. They act like they don’t see me, but I’m there,” said Ryan.

She received her award after the lady of honor of the night, Moreno.

According to Page Six, Moreno told Variety that she thinks the recent women’s empowerment movement “is not a gimmick. … I think it’s going to expand more and more, and it’s about damn time.”

She added that she’d like to see better representation of Latinas in Hollywood. “I think we need to take some very valuable lessons from the black community. They did it and they did it really well, and good for them.”

Fox Sports veteran reporter Pam Oliver said she tells young girls, “You have to protect your dream …” Oliver received the 2018 Gracie Award for on-air talent-entertainment and sports.

Other recipients and honorees included: