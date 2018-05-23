April Ryan and Rita Moreno shout-out each other and the power of diversity at Gracie Awards
Pam Oliver also shared advice she gives to young journalists
3:53 PMLOS ANGELES — As April Ryan took the stage Tuesday to accept her 2018 Gracie Award, she shouted-out several fellow award-winners in the audience and got the love right back.
As Ryan began her acceptance speech — “I’m sitting next to a hero, Elizabeth Smart. Rita Moreno, my God, what you went through” — she was interrupted by a familiar voice from the crowd.
“I love you,” shouted Moreno from the audience. Laughs erupted from the crowd of hundreds of women at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, there to celebrate women and to honor Moreno, who received the lifetime achievement award.
Ryan was onstage to accept the best interview feature award in the national radio category for her American Urban Radio Networks show On the Record. After accepting the compliment from Moreno, she continued.
“I watched West Side Story as a child, and I watched you sashay, and to be able to stand here and say you are one of my idols …”
Morento shouted-out to Ryan again, “You have good taste!”
The crowd cheered.
Ryan also acknowledged Smart, a child safety activist, Steve Harvey Show co-host Shirley Strawberry and others, who were part of a diverse group of women who received Gracie Awards.
“We need to be empowered to ask those questions at a time such as this. And I say that as we are under attack as women. I say that as we are under attack as press. But I say most importantly from the late, great Shirley Chisholm, we don’t have a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. My chair is in the third row of the briefing room. They act like they don’t see me, but I’m there,” said Ryan.
She received her award after the lady of honor of the night, Moreno.
According to Page Six, Moreno told Variety that she thinks the recent women’s empowerment movement “is not a gimmick. … I think it’s going to expand more and more, and it’s about damn time.”
She added that she’d like to see better representation of Latinas in Hollywood. “I think we need to take some very valuable lessons from the black community. They did it and they did it really well, and good for them.”
Fox Sports veteran reporter Pam Oliver said she tells young girls, “You have to protect your dream …” Oliver received the 2018 Gracie Award for on-air talent-entertainment and sports.
Other recipients and honorees included:
- Issa Rae (Actress in a leading role – comedy or musical)
- This Is Us (Drama)
- HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (Made for Television Movie)
- Felicia D. Henderson for BET’s The Quad (Producer – Entertainment)
- Juju Chang (Reporter/Correspondent)
- Hoda Kotb for Sirius XM’s The Hoda Show (Host/Personality)
- Shirley Strawberry (Co-host)
- The View (Talk Show Entertainment)
- The Rundown with Robin Thede (Variety)
- Niecy Nash (Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical)
- Naturi Naughton (Actress in a Leading Role – Drama)
- Danai Gurira (Actress in a Leading Role – Drama)
- Merle Dandridge (Actress in a Leading Role – Drama)
- Gabrielle Union (Actress in a Leading Role – Drama)
- Retta (Actress in a Supporting Role/Comedy or Musical)
- Lisa Vidal (Actress in a Supporting Role/Drama)
- Lynn Whitfield (Actress in a Supporting Role/Drama)