Eldridge Dickey: the first black quarterback drafted in the first round
The Tennessee State star never played his position in the pros
2:23 PMEldridge Dickey became the first black quarterback selected in the first round of the AFL or NFL drafts when the Oakland Raiders drafted the Tennessee State product 25th overall in 1968.
Born: Dec. 24, 1945
Died: May 22, 2000
His story: Dickey quarterbacked Tennessee State to the National Black College Football Championship during an undefeated season in 1966. He was a three-time HBCU All-American. Despite Dickey’s high draft selection, he never played a game at quarterback in pros. The Raiders, who drafted Alabama’s Ken Stabler that same year in the second round, moved Dickey to wide receiver to start the season. He never got over the switch. He caught just one pass in 1968 and played on special teams in 11 games. He didn’t catch another pass until 1971, the same year the Raiders cut him for dropping a possible touchdown. He finished his career with five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Dickey signed with the USFL’s Denver Gold in 1984 but never played in a game. He battled substance abuse before later becoming a minister. He died from a stroke at age 54.
Fast fact: African-Americans were often denied the chance to play quarterback because teams thought they lacked the intelligence needed to play the position. Eldridge never took a snap under center in the pros despite a high IQ in the 130s.
Quotable: “If someday I become a star, I’d like to know I had to do it just the way I did – so when they write the book they’ll say, ‘He came in an All-American quarterback and they switched him and he had to earn it,'” Dickey told the Oakland Tribune.
The Undefeated will profile an athlete each day during Black History Month.
Sneak peek: Enjoy some Super Bowl commercials that aired a bit early
Steven Tyler discovers his youth and Cardi B transforms into Alexa in some of Super Bowl LII’s top commercials
10:31 AMThe time has come.
As the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots gear up for Super Bowl LII, companies are vying equally as hard for a chance to be featured in one of the year’s most important (and expensive) ad slots.
This year, 30-second ads slots are going for an estimated $5 million — about the same as last year, but a slight increase from 2016’s $4.8 million price.
Commercials aren’t only effective advertising, but offer a distraction if your team is on the losing end. Social media have also taken advantage of the discussions surrounding Super Bowl ads by creating polls and hashtags for favorite commercials. If you aren’t a fan of either team playing in this year’s game, you can always peruse some of the advertisements below and anticipate the fun, serious, shocking and downright creative commercials in between the action.
Amazon Alexa
“Alexa Loses Her Voice”
In this hilarious commercial, Amazon’s favorite intelligent personal assistant has lost her voice. Before panic sets in, users are ensured that there are some suitable replacements, including Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins. The world isn’t ready.
Toyota
“One Team”
Toyota conveys the message that no matter what race, color, or religious creed, we’re all in this thing called life together … and, of course, united by football.
“Good Odds”
As a sponsor of the Olympics and Paralympics, Toyota’s second commercial features Paralympic athlete Lauren Woolstencroft, and the odds of winning a gold medal. Woolstencroft was born without legs below the knee and no left arm below the elbow. The odds continue to flash as Woolstencroft grows, and become even slimmer as an adult. Despite the odds being stacked against her, Woolstencroft has medaled 10 times in the Paralympics — eight of them gold — as an alpine skier.
Wix.com
“Rhett & Link”
Wix.com is back this year to show you how simple it is to create a website using its company. The strategic use of internet comedy stars Rhett & Link, the two handsome guys showing us the tutorial, is just a bonus.
Sprint
“Evelyn”
When artificial intelligence meets human brain power, which one wins? Sprint has found a way to use robots to help us see the light.
Pepsi
“This is the Pepsi”
This year’s commercial features Pepsi throwing it back through the generations. It features some of our favorite from the past: singers Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, retired NASCAR star Jeff Gordon and current basketball star Kyrie Irving as his character “Uncle Drew.” The slot also features model Cindy Crawford, who re-creates her Pepsi from her iconic 1992 commercial.
Bud Light
“Bud Knight”
In this campaign, Bud Light brings viewers into a medieval fight to the death — which looks like an awful scene from Game of Thrones. One fighter realizes his side is losing and awaits the arrival of “Bud Knight” to come and save them. He arrives. He’s a “Bud Knight” in shining armor who conveniently finds a store in the middle of nowhere and saves the day with a case of Bud Light. If only we could stop wars around the world with beer.
Coca-Cola
“The Wonder of Us”
Much like Toyota’s commercial, Coca-Cola reminds the world that although we may look think and act differently, we’re all the same. Oh, and of course there’s a Coke for everything, so enjoy the ice-cold beverage as we celebrate our differences and similarities.
Kia
“Feel Something Again”
This nostalgic ad features Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler all suited up for … a race? But he’s the only one on the track. He approaches a new Kia Stinger, and with freshly painted nails, puts the car in reverse and floors it. Tyler is going so fast around the track that time begins to move backward. By the time Tyler completes a lap around the track, he has rediscovered his youth. Even random fans appear out of nowhere to greet the star at the finish line.
Michelob Ultra
“I Like Beer”
Michelob Ultra gets straight to the point. There are several activities displayed from cycling to yoga. But what unites everyone in this sing-along? You guessed it: beer.
Looking for more ads? Check out the rest here.
Eagles fans, you might spot Kyle Lowry at the Super Bowl
The Raptors guard has a game that afternoon but he seems set on making it to Minneapolis
1:16 PMIf you’re a Philly sports fan, you probably know that Raptors guard and North Philly native Kyle Lowry is an Eagles superfan. And he’s clearly shown his excitement and support for the Birds all month.
In fact, don’t be surprised if you spot him inside U.S. Bank Stadium come Sunday cheering on his home team. Asked about his Super Bowl plans, Lowry said he’s trying to make sure he gets to Minneapolis. A scheduling note: The Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies in Toronto at 12 p.m. EST, and Super Bowl LII is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m., so Lowry will have approximately three to four hours door-to-door to make it.
And his Super Bowl prediction? Eagles 27, Patriots 21.
The Plug, ‘Super Bowl Time: Who Ya Got?’ (Episode 8): Super Bowl Sunday is upon us
Can Brady go for six? Can the Eagles grab their first Super Bowl?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | Embed
You can’t talk sports this week without talking about Super Bowl LII: the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles. So what’d we do with that? We introduced a “Faceoff” segment. An Eagles fan and a Pats diehard each try to convince us why their squad will hoist the Lombardi trophy on Sunday night. After that, it’s a blast from Washington’s football past as Hall of Famers Art Monk and Darrell Green and fellow Super Bowl XXVI champion Tim Johnson give us insights on what it’s like preparing for the biggest football game of your life. Green also focuses on the controversy surrounding the team’s “Redskins” name and what it means that the Cleveland Indians are removing their Chief Wahoo logo in 2019.
The crew also breaks down the Blake Griffin trade, and what injuries to DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall mean not only to LeBron James’ All-Star team but also to each player’s future. Finally: We also chop it up about my weekend in New York covering the Grammys. Keep the support churning, my people. Continue to tell your circle to subscribe to The Plug on the ESPN app! Pull up on us next week!
Previously: The Plug, ‘Awards Season: Jemele Hill’ (Episode 7): Who’s the Best of the Best?
Who is up next to join Golden State?
Anthony Davis, Kyle O’Quinn or maybe even Hologram Tupac
1:33 PMWith trade rumors and other teams unloading their superstars to prepare for free agency, the Golden State Warriors are on the lookout for their next addition to what is shaping up to be the equivalent of Death Row Records in the ’90s. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans is one that Golden State has a good chance of landing in the offseason, as well as Kyle O’Quinn of the New York Knicks, who could find his way to “The Town” before the trade deadline. So we decided to look at what other superstars have the chance of joining Suge Knight, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. I mean Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. I will let you all fight over who is who.
Could Happen
Anthony Davis
Enes Kanter
Kyle O’Quinn
Should Happen
Erik Killmonger as played by Michael B. Jordan
Tupac Hologram
Dave Chappelle as Prince
Riley Freeman
Malcolm X
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Shaft
Definitely Will not Happen
LeBron James