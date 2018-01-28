GRAMMY Weekend is about fun, but also about music’s ability to change the world
“I liken these days to the Harlem Renaissance — that sort of artistic revolution.” – Black Thought
12:59 PMBlack Thought, the legendary rapper and frontman for the equally legendary Roots crew, takes a break from discussing his hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Like most people in a Gramercy Theater VIP section during the wee hours, next week’s Super Bowl is a hot topic. But Black soon starts talking about music’s Super Bowl—the Grammys. In particular, music’s role in a documenting this period of life. It’s a conversation that has been a constant theme of Grammy weekend—realizing the moment and embracing generational responsibility.
“Twenty years from now it would be dope to be able to say the arts, and not only music, but theater and visual art and literature had a renaissance,” Thought says as the final performances of The Roots Jam Sessions rage on a floor above. “I’d love to bring a new awareness to every medium. I liken these days to the Harlem Renaissance—that sort of artistic revolution.”
For fellow Roots brethren, multi-instrumentalist James Poyser, the magnitude of the moment for music, for him, has roots (pun intended) in the troubled yet transformative 1960s. That era turned Motown into a musical religion, and made names like James Brown, Otis Redding and Nina Simone synonymous and vital components of the Black American experience. “The music that gave you hope. The music that inspired you to fight these battles. I’m hoping the same thing happens in this era,” Poyser said. “We know what’s going on with you know who and everything else that’s going on. We need music to feed our souls.”
Hours earlier, at the red carpet day-party thrown by ASCAP, the songwriting organization made up of over 650,000 writers, composers and music publishers, the conversation was much the same. Drinks flowed like the Nile at NYC’s Standard High Line as DJ D-Nice soundtracked an a breathtaking view of the Hudson. Selfies nearly outnumbered hugs and laughs. But tones shifted to a more prideful, even stern demeanor when people spoke individually.
“We’re soldiers. We’re pioneers. We made it through a crazy couple of [months, years] for the world. Yet and still, music is thriving. I feel better than ever,” said ASCAP Senior Vice President of Membership Nicole George-Middleton. “Despite it all, we persevered. We made things happen.”
Representing the full palette of emotions is important as well—that’s the message from production team/Grammy-nominees The Stereotypes. Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCollough II, are half of the collective that co-produced Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.” They stress that stepping back and finding peace amidst the turmoil is a part of life. “It’s such a serious time in history…The music we made with Bruno is like a break from the seriousness. You need the breadth,” says McCollough. Reeves followed up, “Not everyone is gonna watch a suspense movie. You gotta throw some comedy in there sometimes. Not that this music is funny, but it releases those endorphins that make you feel good.”
Shortly before returning to the stage (after Big K.R.I.T.’s performance) Black Thought was still optimistic. The world, at times, is difficult to stomach. The headlines that populate phones, websites and televisions is daunting. And also draining. But for Thought, it’s easier to make change to than complain about the symptoms. The time is now. “Sometimes we take the day—today—for granted. It’ll be dope to look back a quarter century from now to look back and say this was when the tipping point of the greatness that’s about to come began.”
Migos don their ‘CRWN’ in exclusive, intimate interview
As Grammy weekend heats up, the rap supergroup basks in success — while respecting the grind
10:29 AM“We the young kings of hip-hop right now,” said Quavo. He was laughing, and playful. Yet serious.
Their new album, Culture II, had hit all streaming services less than 24 hours before. The 24-track double album boasts verses and production from Drake, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, Kanye West and more. The group is up for two Grammys Sunday night: best rap album, 2017’s Culture, and best rap performance by a duo or group for the monster hit “Bad and Boujee.” But it made a weird kind of sense that the first time Migos (whose “Stir Fry” is the official song of NBA All-Star Weekend) spoke on Culture II, it would be in an intimate setting.
Elliott Wilson, Tidal’s editorial director of hip-hop content, revived his famed CRWN interview series Friday night with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff before an energetic crowd of just 100 people. The nearly hourlong sit-down, which included impromptu questions from the audience, spanned an array of topics: Quavo and Offset’s decisions to do separate projects (and Takeoff’s impending solo efforts), management company Quality Control’s influence on their glow-up, their “connection” to Joe Budden (“I never looked up to Joe Budden,” Quavo said, sarcastically), reuniting with Drake for the first time since “Versace,” and how the trio got both the iconic Nicki Minaj and Offset’s superstar fiancée Cardi B (who is also nominated for two “Bodak Yellow” Grammys) on “Motorsport.” “The girl power,” said Quavo, “was just so strong.”
“Yessir!” Offset followed up, drawing applause and laughter from the audience — and Offset and Cardi’s relationship of course quickly became a provocative topic. “We just stay focused on our craft. I always tell her, You gotta stay on they a—,” Set said. “To keep giving it to ’em … Cardi is a star.”
Migos is a rare superstar conglomerate in an era where groups — as opposed to solo artists — aren’t trained to thrive. They said a number of times that loyalty is what keeps them together. “And don’t get [us] wrapped up in that mumble rap bulls—-,” said Quavo. Defiantly, he followed up: “We really do this.”
It’s showtime: The Apollo welcomes the Grammys back to New York
Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Elle Varner — Harlem’s iconic theater hosts an artist-studded luncheon
One doesn’t just see Harlem, New York. You feel Harlem. You smell Harlem. You vibe with Harlem. From the backseat of a Lyft, you pass the stalwarts of the community — the Duane Reade pharmacies, General Grant Houses, the countless delis — many of which will sell you a delicious “chopped cheese” sandwich — if you’re hip on how to order them. Black Panther promotional posters adorn nearly every bus stop, it seems. Even as the gentrification of the Harlem becomes more and more entrenched, the spirit of Malcolm X lives on in the creative, cultural and social melting pot where he stood as a titan on its street corners, and died as an icon.
There’s not many things more authentically Harlem than West 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard — dubbed “the cultural heartbeat of the city.” And with the Grammys back in New York for the first time since 2003, the iconic Apollo Theater hosted a luncheon in celebration. “When you do something special in New York, you feel the vibration,” said pioneering hip-hop artist Doug E. Fresh said on the red carpet. “I’m glad they decided to do this at the Apollo. It’s Harlem. I am Harlem.”
Also in attendance is five-time Grammy-nominated Fat Joe, Rotimi, current Grammy nominees The Hamiltones, Dapper Dan, the Grammy-nominated Elle Varner and many more. These creative professionals understand the Apollo’s place in black culture, and know about the legends who stood on the stage – not 50 feet from the red carpet. “I wish I would’ve seen Lauryn Hill. They booed her,” said singer and Power cast member Rotimi. “Then 10-15 years later seeing she’s one of the greatest of all time, that’s the ultimate story.”
“Aretha,” Varner said without hesitation about who she wishes she’d seen, live at the Apollo. “Absolutely.”
An Apollo institution himself, Doug E. Fresh flips the script. “Me and Stevie Wonder was here one night. That was crazy!”
The energy was one of reverence. With celebrities and Harlem luminaries scattered through the stage and carpet, the collective perspective was one of privilege and respect. “The best night in the Apollo was when Ice Cube first came here,” Fat Joe said from the stage. “We gotta protect this. This our home.”
Janet Jackson surprises ‘Essence’ award winner Missy Elliott
The 9th Annual Black Women in Music event sets off a week of Grammy festivities
10:09 AMThe vibe was old-school glamorous New York last night for the Essence 9th Annual Black Women in Music event. Missy Elliott was honored at the jam-packed Highline Ballroom, and phones were in the air as none other than Janet Jackson surprised Elliott with a truly emotional speech, and presentation of the award.
“Some rhyme, some rap, some act, some choreograph, some write hit songs, some create whole new sounds,” said Jackson. “Some women are able to make [their] mark in some of these fields. But there’s only one woman who has made her mark in all of these fields…Not only have you made your mark, but she’s done so with boldness and courage.” Love & Hip Hop empresario Mona Scott-Young also spoke on behalf of her client and friend Elliott.
The drinks were flowing as luminaries such as Grammy-nominee Rapsody, as well as the Grammy-nominated Janelle Monae, Remy Ma and T.I. toasted Elliott’s creativity and 1990s dominance. Also enjoying the evening: Epic Records president Sylvia Rhone, Atlantic Records Chairman/COO Julie Greenwald, and BET Chairman/CEO Debra Lee. “I wouldn’t wanna be any other color but black,” Missy Elliott said, award in hand. “There’s something about our DNA that can’t be taught, it comes from a different place.”
The Plug, ‘Awards Season: Jemele Hill’ (Episode 7): Who’s the Best of the Best?
The co-host of ‘SC6’ talks about meeting Issa Rae — and Hill also talks about Tom Brady’s dominance
It was only a matter of time before this happened: Chiney, Kayla, Tes, Terrika and I nabbed none other than friend-of-the-family, SC6‘s Jemele Hill. We wasted no time getting Jemele to spill the beans about she and Michael Smith’s time at the recent NAACP Awards. While there, Hill met Issa Rae as well as Congresswoman Maxine Waters. On The Plug, we also got Jemele to weigh-in on the NFL’s run-up to Super Bowl, and our NBA mid-season awards…with a twist. Also on deck? The Houston Rockets’ dominance, Kawhi Leonard’s supposed San Antonio angst, and this weekend’s Grammys. As always, the support is absolutely appreciated, my people. Continue to tell your circle to to subscribe to The Plug on the ESPN app! Until next week…
LeBron James joins the NBA’s exclusive 30,000-point club amid Cavaliers drama
The Cleveland superstar is the youngest in history to earn the honor
9:24 PMFor a guy who hasn’t been viewed as a “scorer,” LeBron James sure has done a lot of it over the course of his 15 seasons. James, who sports the fifth highest scoring average in basketball history, entered into rarified air Tuesday night vs. the San Antonio Spurs by becoming just the seventh player to score 30,000 points in his career. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft needed just 25 points entering the weekend to hit the mark. At 33 years old, he is also the youngest to achieve the milestone, surpassing Kobe Bryant by a year. The 30K honor comes days after breaking a tie with Celtics legend Bob Cousy after being named a starter in his 14th consecutive All Star Game—the most all time.
Over 2,300 miles separate Quicken Loans Arena (where the Cavaliers play) and the Hollywood sign. The drama surrounding the team, though, is a script that has Tinseltown’s fingerprints all over it. And with the 2018 Oscar nominations announcements, you’re left to wonder how this Cavs squad wasn’t at least considered for “Best Original Screenplay.” There are the incessant reports of impending in-season roster moves that are, at this point, routine for the “win-now” mentality James injects into the franchises he carries. It remains to be seen how, if at all, the Cavs could drastically improve with a trade deadline move. A reported team meeting where Kevin Love was apparently once labeled the scapegoat is now the flavored Cleveland drama of the moment. And, of course, there’s basketball’s ultimate quagmire aka James’ “Decision 3.0” looming this summer.
Blame it on the post-Christmas, post-birthday and/or post-New Year’s hangovers. Whatever the case, as its felt like in recent years, LeBron and the month of January haven’t seen eye-to-eye. Cleveland is 3-9 since Christmas, including the most embarrassing defeat of the season—a 148-124 dump-trucking against the Oklahoma City Thunder on national television. It’s the dog days of the NBA season for James and the Cavs. But ahead of tonight’s game against the Spurs, James took a momentary exit from the drama that has made his career a real life example of The Truman Show. Taking to Instagram, the four-time MVP took time to realize his impending accomplishment by writing himself a congratulations letter.
Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you’ll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it’s never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you’ve done it! The House you’re about to be apart of has only 6 seats in it(as of now) but 1 more will be added and you should be very proud and honored to be invited inside. There’s so many people to thank who has help this even become possible(so thank them all) and when u finally get your moment(alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU! So with that said, Congrats again Young King 🤴🏾! 1 Love! #striveforgreatness🚀 #thekidfromakron👑
Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, the aforementioned Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki stand in front of James in his ascent on the NBA’s most hallowed individual ladder (rings are a team honor). Per ESPN Stats and Info, with a career average of 27.1, James would need to play another 314 games at the same pace to surpass Jabbar. Yet, even for James—a pillar of consistency, durability and dominance—expecting that output late into his 30s seems unreasonable. His best friend, Dwyane Wade (who is preparing to pass Larry Bird for 32nd all time in scoring), believe James isn’t anywhere climbing the record books.
“I think he can. I think he can,” Wade said. “I’ve always said I think he will end (No.) 1 or 2.
How many points James ends up with is a question best left for time to answer. Passing Kareem is a possibility, though still faint given the unknown of how long ‘Bron actually wants to play and health. What isn’t, though, is James ending his career as likely the only man in history to finish top 10 in points, assists and steals—and top three in points is a very real and expected threshold. With Nowitzki hinting he’ll return for his 20th season in 2018-19, and despite him not being the scoring machine he once was, it’s difficult to predict when (not if) James will pass him. But at his current pace, ‘Bron will knock not only Wilt Chamberlain down one notch on the all-time list next season, but his childhood idol and the man he openly chases for the “GOAT” title in the original No. 23, too. If you think this moment received a lot of media hoopla, just wait until LeBron inevitably passes Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. That should be fun.
Condola Rashad at Sundance 2018: ‘They allowed me to find my way’
The daughter of Phylicia Rashad and Ahmad Rashad steps out in Netflix’s ‘Come Sunday’
10:06 AMPARK CITY, UTAH — Sitting in a Park City condo overlooking the Main Street of the snow-covered city, Condola Rashad throws her head back and laughs — heartily. The stage and film actor is used to people asking her what her real-life mother, famed Cosby Show matriarch Phylicia Rashad, told her about navigating her own career in show business.
But as for her dad? Nah, people don’t really ask what her dad, Ahmad Rashad, says. Rashad was of course a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. “It’s funny because my dad — both my parents, really — gave me room and space to explore. My mother was talking about this the other day. She said, ‘You’ve always been very vocal. We always know where you’re at.’ They allowed me to find my way.” Rashad co-stars in Netflix’s excellent forthcoming Come Sunday, which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Danny Glover and Lakeith Stanfield. An adaptation of a 2005 episode of NPR’s This American Life, the film is about a bishop who experiences trauma. It ends up changing his ministry. “And then when I need help,” said Rashad of her parents, “they allow me to come to them.”
But it was her dad, who’s also had a successful broadcasting career for ABC and NBC, who gave her something else. “The hardest part of my career … is the politics,” Rashad said. “I’m not a politician. I’m not … I don’t know how to operate in that space. I’m not good at that. If I don’t feel genuine, I’m not going to do it. … My dad has been really good with reminding me that I have all the tools I need: ‘What are you feeling? What are you thinking? What are you going through?’ He always encouraged me and reminded me that I … should just trust myself.”
2018 Oscar nominations: ‘Get Out,’ Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer get nods
We’re rooting for everybody black, of course
9:43 AMGet Out really does appear to be the movie of the year for 2017. It was nominated for best picture by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which announced the nominees Tuesday morning. Its director, Jordan Peele, was also nominated for best director and for best original screenplay. It’s the first horror film to be nominated in nearly 30 years, since Silence of the Lambs in 1992. That seems appropriate, no? The first thing I thought about after seeing Get Out was that George Washington’s dentures were made from the teeth of enslaved people. Body snatcher, indeed.
Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Get Out, also received a nomination for best actor. Denzel Washington was also nominated for best actor for Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Rachel Morrison, the cinematographer of Mudbound, made history as the first woman nominated for an Oscar in the category (she’s also the cinematographer for the upcoming Black Panther). Dee Rees and Virgil Williams were nominated for best adapted screenplay. Both Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) and Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) were nominated for best supporting actress.
Kobe Bryant was also nominated for best animated short film for Dear Basketball.
Overall, the academy veered toward the traditional, with multiple nominations for Dunkirk, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as was expected. Darkest Hour, the Winston Churchill film starring Gary Oldman, also got multiple nominations. Blade Runner 2049 also racked up a number of nominations in the technical categories.
Snubs
I would have liked to see Mudbound’s Jason Mitchell nominated for his role as Ronsel Jackson. But Mitchell, who was also luminous as Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, brings a depth and naturalism to all his roles — you can currently see it in The Chi, where he plays an aspiring chef named Brandon. It’s impossible to overlook his talent, and I suspect we’ll see recognition for it soon enough.
I do wonder whether Rees and the film itself would have cracked the directing and best picture categories had Mudbound been distributed by a traditional outlet like Fox Searchlight instead of Netflix, perhaps providing a head-to-head fight with Three Billboards. Mudbound was produced by Charles D. King, the former WME agent who left to found the production company Macro in 2015. Last year, King and Macro were in the running for Fences. (Keep his name in mind — you’re going to be hearing it again soon. King’s at Sundance supporting his newest film, Sorry to Bother You, which stars LaKeith Stanfield, who elevates everything he’s in, and Tessa Thompson.)
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th Academy Awards ceremony live on March 4 on ABC.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best animated feature film of the year
The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo
Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
Achievement in cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Achievement in costume design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Achievement in directing
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Best documentary feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman
Faces Places, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen
Strong Island, Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes
Best documentary short subject
Edith+Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
Achievement in film editing
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Best foreign language film of the year
A Fantastic Woman, Chile
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
“Mystery Of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me,” Coco
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best motion picture of the year
Call Me by Your Name, Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers
Darkest Hour, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Dunkirk, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Get Out, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers
Lady Bird, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers
Phantom Thread, JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers
The Post, Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Achievement in production design
Beauty and the Beast, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
Best animated short film
Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer
Best live action short film
DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale and Josh Lawson
My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen
Achievement in sound editing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini and Theo Green
Dunkirk, Richard King and Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
Achievement in sound mixing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
Achievement in visual effects
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist
Adapted screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh