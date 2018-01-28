12:59 PMBlack Thought, the legendary rapper and frontman for the equally legendary Roots crew, takes a break from discussing his hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Like most people in a Gramercy Theater VIP section during the wee hours, next week’s Super Bowl is a hot topic. But Black soon starts talking about music’s Super Bowl—the Grammys. In particular, music’s role in a documenting this period of life. It’s a conversation that has been a constant theme of Grammy weekend—realizing the moment and embracing generational responsibility.

“Twenty years from now it would be dope to be able to say the arts, and not only music, but theater and visual art and literature had a renaissance,” Thought says as the final performances of The Roots Jam Sessions rage on a floor above. “I’d love to bring a new awareness to every medium. I liken these days to the Harlem Renaissance—that sort of artistic revolution.”

For fellow Roots brethren, multi-instrumentalist James Poyser, the magnitude of the moment for music, for him, has roots (pun intended) in the troubled yet transformative 1960s. That era turned Motown into a musical religion, and made names like James Brown, Otis Redding and Nina Simone synonymous and vital components of the Black American experience. “The music that gave you hope. The music that inspired you to fight these battles. I’m hoping the same thing happens in this era,” Poyser said. “We know what’s going on with you know who and everything else that’s going on. We need music to feed our souls.”

Hours earlier, at the red carpet day-party thrown by ASCAP, the songwriting organization made up of over 650,000 writers, composers and music publishers, the conversation was much the same. Drinks flowed like the Nile at NYC’s Standard High Line as DJ D-Nice soundtracked an a breathtaking view of the Hudson. Selfies nearly outnumbered hugs and laughs. But tones shifted to a more prideful, even stern demeanor when people spoke individually.

“We’re soldiers. We’re pioneers. We made it through a crazy couple of [months, years] for the world. Yet and still, music is thriving. I feel better than ever,” said ASCAP Senior Vice President of Membership Nicole George-Middleton. “Despite it all, we persevered. We made things happen.”

Representing the full palette of emotions is important as well—that’s the message from production team/Grammy-nominees The Stereotypes. Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCollough II, are half of the collective that co-produced Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.” They stress that stepping back and finding peace amidst the turmoil is a part of life. “It’s such a serious time in history…The music we made with Bruno is like a break from the seriousness. You need the breadth,” says McCollough. Reeves followed up, “Not everyone is gonna watch a suspense movie. You gotta throw some comedy in there sometimes. Not that this music is funny, but it releases those endorphins that make you feel good.”

Shortly before returning to the stage (after Big K.R.I.T.’s performance) Black Thought was still optimistic. The world, at times, is difficult to stomach. The headlines that populate phones, websites and televisions is daunting. And also draining. But for Thought, it’s easier to make change to than complain about the symptoms. The time is now. “Sometimes we take the day—today—for granted. It’ll be dope to look back a quarter century from now to look back and say this was when the tipping point of the greatness that’s about to come began.”